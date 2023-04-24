Pakistanis praise India’s PM at event in Australia, say ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’

Members of the local Pakistani community praise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vishwa Sadbhawana event in Melbourne, Australia Image Courtesy PTI

Melbourne: Members of the local Pakistani community praise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vishwa Sadbhawana event in Melbourne, Australia.

During the event, several Pakistanis as well as other members of various religious groups praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “ability to respect all communities”.

The event, which was organized by the NID foundation in association with the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), the NID Foundation New Delhi and the Namdhari Sikh Society, brought together a host of religious leaders, intellectuals, scholars , preachers and researchers.

“What I can say personally from my side, I have many Indian friends and I have seen them now uniting and doing many activities. We also participated in their activities. I think there is now more contact between Indian Muslims and Pakistani Muslims. We want to bring more commonalities than differences, Dr Tariq Butt, a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Lahore, told the media.

Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” he added.

Praising Prime Minister Modi for his charisma, Tariq But said the Indian Prime Minister is doing the right thing by encouraging different communities to engage with each other to promote social harmony.

“Prime Minister Modi has the charisma where people follow him regardless of their religious inclination which is good,” he said.

Tahar Shakir from Karachi, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community said: “We recently had an event where we had a university, a new chapter of our university – Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai Marol and Modiji himself were came and one of the things he said to us was that please don’t call with high honors. I am part of your household.

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the campus in February this year.

“We now have a good relationship and we have had a great time over the past nine years and our community respects Prime Minister Modi. Our community will be there in Sydney to welcome him when he arrives,” he said. declared.

Imtiaz Ahmed Naveed, an Ahmadiyya Muslim from NSW, Australia, also praised Prime Minister Modi for trying to bring peace.

“Whatever news I see, I feel like he works very hard, he brings all religions together on one platform, talks about their progress, tries to bring peace. he’s doing his best,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Australia in May to attend the QUAD Leadership Summit.

The announcement was made during the joint press conference hosted by the Prime Minister and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who was on a four-day visit to India in March.

“India and Australia are both members of the Quad. I thank Prime Minister Albanese for inviting me to Australia for the Quad Leaders Summit in May. I invited him to India for the G20 Summit in September,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The leaders of the QUAD group have met four times before and their next meeting will be in Australia.

The group’s prominence in the region has grown due to its keen interest in sustainable and inclusive economic growth and increased people-to-people relationships between QUAD members and non-members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stressed that the QUAD is a force for global good and aims to develop the region while protecting the interests of all members of the Indo-Pacific region.

(With contributions from the agency)

