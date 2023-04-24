Pakistan: Imran Khan says ex-Bajwa army chief asked him to dissolve provincial assemblies





In an interview on Sunday, Khan said he held a meeting with General Bajwa, in the presence of President Arif Alvi, where the former army chief suggested that if he wanted elections he should disband his governments in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber. Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to a report published by The News.com.

The deposed prime minister was ousted following a vote of no confidence in April 2022. Khan said he was told by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that Bajwa intended to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power .

“General Bajwa and the (first intelligence agency) knew that the current rulers had stolen the money from the national kitty and taken it abroad. Although they knew this, General Bajwa was ready to give ‘NRO’ because he planned an extension (for himself),” Khan said.

In the interview, Khan said elections could be held in July if incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decides to dissolve the National Assembly, which is the lower house of parliament.

“Elections can be held in July if the prime minister dissolves the assembly,” the ousted prime minister said.

He further pointed out that the caretaker government present in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the PTI was in power before the two assemblies were dissolved by Khan on January 14 and 18, respectively, is illegal because their term has expired.

He said the caretaker government should be abolished and a new “neutral” caretaker government should be put in place. He added that the country’s Supreme Court has given the May 14 date for the elections in Punjab and that his party will not allow the government to postpone the elections beyond that.

“If they think they (the incumbent government) will pressure the Supreme Court, we won’t let that happen. They will outrage the Supreme Court to run away from the election,” Khan said.

Although the government continues to cite security as a major problem for the holding of elections, the lack of monetary funds for the holding of polls has been communicated as the real reason for the delay.

“There may be no money even in October. The situation may get worse. We cannot go beyond May 14,” Khan said. “They are afraid of elections,” Khan said.

