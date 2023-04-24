Jokowi actively downstream, but there is a “horror message” from Freeport Boss

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The downstream program or the enhancement of Indonesia’s natural resources is increasingly promoted by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). One of the main targets is the base metal.

After successfully achieving nickel products downstream, Jokowi announced a ban on bauxite commodity exports from June this year and said the same rules would also be implemented for other nickel products. base, including gold and copper.

Jokowi has yet to officially announce a policy regarding the ban on copper ore exports, but gave the signal at the Mandiri Investment Forum 2023 event in early February.

“Nickel stopped. I said again, bauxite last December, bauxite stopped in June. Later I want to announce that copper will stop again, this year it will stop. will stop,” the president said as he launched the official RI Cabinet statement. Secretariat.

Jokowi said the suspension of raw copper exports was based on progress in the construction of smelters in Gresik, East Java and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), which had reached over 50%. The President of the Republic of Indonesia also pointed out that he will continue the downstream mining policy despite legal action by other countries and believes that this policy will transform Indonesia from a developing country to a developed one.

The metals market is tightening, here is a message from the boss of Freeport

Last year, supply shortages due to war in Ukraine, soaring energy costs and the re-opening of a pandemic initially pushed base metal prices to multi-year highs. Then prices fell in the middle of the year, led by worries about a lockdown in China and the prospect of a recession in the United States.

This year, prices for a number of key metal commodities have recovered to last year’s highs, buoyed by the reopening of the Chinese economy and weak global supply. Previously Zero covid China has reduced demand for the world’s largest consumer of raw materials.

In addition to a faster-than-expected reopening in China, Europe’s ability to weather the winter without a major energy crisis helped boost demand. Further signs of the unexpected resilience of the US economy have raised expectations of strong demand going forward.

Many analysts predict that the use of metals such as copper, lithium and zinc will continue to grow significantly. This is explained by the central role of metal in the energy transition, in particular by transforming wind turbines into solar panels. However, while demand will increase, many also predict that supply will fall short of demand because mining companies are not substantially increasing production.

In a recent financial performance presentation for the fourth quarter of 2022, Freeport-McMoRan, one of the world’s largest copper mining companies, said it would make more capital investments in 2023. Analysts said also expect the company to extend its share buyback program (redeem) which has been aggressive since last year.

The company is stepping up some operations at its existing mines in Indonesia, but says the copper industry does not have enough investment planned to meet the projected long-term shortfall.

“There’s not enough copper in the world today,” Freeport chief executive Richard Adkerson said. “The quantities of copper are clearly insufficient given the significant increase in demand.”

This year, Freeport’s capital expenditure is expected to reach $5.2 billion (78 trillion rupees), including $2.3 billion for the development of mining projects and $1.8 billion (27 trillion rupees). rupees) for foundry projects in Indonesia.

Mining projects Freeport is currently working on include the Kucingwild block which is expected to produce over 6 billion pounds of copper and 6 million ounces of gold between 2028 and the end of 2041. It currently has three underground mines in operation in the mineral district of Grasberg. : the Grasberg Block Cave, Deep Mill Level Zone (DMLZ) and Big Gossan.

Wildcat pre-production development activities began in 2022 and are expected to continue for a period of 10 years. Capital investments are expected to average around US$400 million (IDR 6 trillion) per year during this period, including around US$470 million (IDR 7.050 billion) for 2023.

Meanwhile, the smelter project with a production capacity of 1.7 million tons of copper concentrate is expected to start operating in 2024, with the construction process 50% complete by the end of 2022.

