Erdogan is bound to lose even if he wins | Omer Taspinar

As Turkey approaches presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is fighting an uphill battle for survival.

He is lagging in the polls, which can be attributed to three main reasons. First, Erdogan can no longer rely on his autocratic bargain based on economic growth and upward mobility in exchange for political support or quietude. This served Erdogan well for most of his 20 years in power, but is now irretrievably broken. Its stubborn and ill-informed monetary policy has left thefragile economyand suffering from high inflation. A major erosion of purchasing power, generating growing poverty and income disparity, has ensued over the past two years. But the bad news for Erdogan does not end with the economy.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, a traditionally weak and divided opposition is now united against him. An eclectic six-party coalition, bolstered by the backing of a Kurdish kingmaker political movement, strongly backs Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the social-democratic Republican People’s Party and the candidate of the so-called National Alliance.Kilicdaroglu leads Erdogan in the pollsbut its margin is thin.

Finally, a third factor also works against Erdogan: the massive earthquake that shook Turkey on February 6 and killed more than 50,000 people. The disaster blatantly revealedinefficiency and institutional decadenceunder Erdogan’s one-man rule. Much to the frustration of the millions affected, the state was virtually absent in the aftermath of the disaster. Under the corrupt management of incompetent cronies, government agencies not only failed in search and rescue efforts, but also mismanaged post-disaster relief.

Under normal circumstances, these factors should result in a major defeat for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Yet elections are no longer free and fair in Erdogans in Turkey. The government controls most of the media and the judiciary. Without a strong margin of victory for the opposition, Erdogan may refuse to concede and take the result to court or worse, to the streets. Lacking charisma and oratorical talent but endowed with a strong reputation for integrity, Kilicdaroglu, 74, is the architect of the newly acquired unity of the oppositions. But he has a losing streak against Erdogan.

In a two-round presidential election system that is sure to be hotly contested, Kilicdaroglu’s victory in the first round with more than 50% of the vote will ultimately depend on an unknown: the resurgence of the candidacy of Muharrem Ince, who hasemerged as a populist disruptormuch to Erdogan’s delight. Ince, which polls between 5 and 7 percent, attracts younger voters disgruntled with both the AKP and the opposition.

Given the stakes, the whole country is on edge. A large part of the population is ready for change. But the same segment of society is anxious and incredulous at the prospect of Erdogan losing power. Like many Western observers who lack faith in Turkey’s democratic maturity, many in Turkey find it hard to believe that Erdogan will quietly fade away after losing an election. This brings us to a crucial, but often misunderstood dimension of the drama about to unfold in Turkey: Erdogan’s greatest advantage is his aura of political invincibility.

There seems to be a fatalistic resignation that Erdogan will find a way to stay in power and that a peaceful transition will prove elusive. The same alarmism sees in this election the last chance before Turkey sinks into dictatorship. Such apprehension can serve to galvanize opposition. But he is moved and ignores reality. Erdogan is not as strong as he seems and Turkey is not an autocracy like Russia or China where the polls are cosmetic. Despite the illiberal nature of the strongman’s regime, the elections will continue to matter if the Turkish people are not intimidated by Erdogan. Even if he manages to win, the Turkish people and the opposition must remain vigilant, ensure that the result is not manipulated before giving in and prepare for the next fight instead of losing hope and faith in the election. Turkish democracy will survive Erdogan even if he achieves a Pyrrhic victory in the short term. Erdogan is doomed to lose even if he wins.

Finally, let’s not forget thatErdogan lost local electionsin all major cities in 2019 when the opposition was united and received Kurdish support. In Istanbul, a megacity of 16 million and a microcosm of Turkey, Erdogan turned down the result after a very narrow defeat and fought his way to a replay.

He lost in a landslide.

And all this before the economic crisis and the hyperinflation of the last two years. Behind the facade of his huge presidential palace, Erdogan is a solitary man, detached from reality and surrounded by sycophants. Yes, he has earned a well-deserved reputation as a Machiavellian survivor after 20 years in power. But the centralization of decision-making, the personalization of authority and the hollowing out of state institutions have not made it stronger.

Instead, Turkey’s strongman is now at his weakest. If Erdogan wins on May 14, it won’t be because of his ability to govern or his populist policies of raising the minimum wage or lowering the retirement age. It will be because too many Turks still believe he is invincible.