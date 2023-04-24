Politics
Panchayati Raj Diwas: ‘Governments after independence have destroyed the Panchayat Raj system’: PM Modi
Rewa:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Bharatiya Janata Party government has ended the ‘injustice’ done to villages by previous administrations which ‘ignored and avoided spending money in rural areas’.
The Prime Minister said that political parties in the past indulged in “dividing the people of the village”.
Addressing the Panchayati Raj Diwas celebrations in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said: “Previous governments avoided spending money on the village…so they were ignored. Many political parties ran their stores by dividing the people of the village. BJP also ended this injustice done to the villages. Our government opened the coffers for the development of the villages.
The Prime Minister said that post-independence governments destroyed India’s Panchayati Raj system.
“The system that existed hundreds of years ago, thousands of years ago, the same Panchayati Raj system was not trusted after independence. I still think, those Chhindwara people you trusted for so long, why have they never been serious about your development?…. The party that ran the government the most after independence broke the trust of these villages…”, he said. -he declares.
Reflecting on the years leading up to 2014, Prime Minister Modi said that only 6,000 panchayat buildings had been constructed, while during BJP rule in those eight years, more than 30,000 new panchayat buildings had been constructed.
“In the 10 years to 2014, about 6,000 panchayat buildings were built with the help of the central government. Only about 6,000 panchayat houses were built in the whole country. In 8 years, our government got more of 30,000 new panchayat buildings constructed,” he said.
Hailing the work done by the BJP, the Prime Minister said that more than 2 lakh panchayats in the country have been connected with fiber optics.
“The previous government had connected optical fiber to less than 70 grams of panchayats. It was our government that brought optical fiber to more than 2 lakh panchayats in the country,” he said.
He said India’s panchayats are becoming the cornerstone of village development.
“Since 2014, the country has championed the empowerment of its panchayats and the results can be seen today. Rs 2 lakh crores. Today, India’s panchayats are becoming the engine of village development,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“Our government is constantly working to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system in the country. Whatever plans the government has put in place to facilitate life in rural India, our panchayats are carrying them out on the ground with full dedication,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that every panchayat, institution, representative and citizen of the country should unite for a developed India.
“This is only possible when basic facilities quickly reach 100% of beneficiaries without any discrimination. We have opened bank accounts for over 40 million people in the village by running the Jan Dhan Yojana Post Payments Bank,” he added.
Launching the integrated e-Gram Swaraj-GeM portal, he said that in this era of digital revolution, panchayats are now also made smart.
“The integrated e-Gram Swaraj-GeM portal was launched today. This will make the process of procurement done through the Panchayats simple and transparent,” he added.
PM Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various railway projects worth around Rs 2300 crore. Projects include 100% railway electrification in Madhya Pradesh, as well as various looping, gauge conversion and electrification projects.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/panchayati-raj-diwas-governments-after-independence-destroyed-panchayat-raj-system-pm-modi-3974253
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Panchayati Raj Diwas: ‘Governments after independence have destroyed the Panchayat Raj system’: PM Modi
- Erdogan is bound to lose even if he wins | Omer Taspinar
- Jokowi actively downstream, but there is a “horror message” from Freeport Boss
- Today in History Monday, April 24, 2023 | Entertainment
- WCC Women’s Tennis Tournament Bracket 2023 Revealed
- Horns lands 6-foot-11 Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick
- Stock Markets Today: Global Equities Fall Ahead of US Data | WWTI
- Google’s Bard AI Takes on GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer
- Donald Trump made ‘offensive impressions’ from Theresa May to Boris Johnson, book says
- “Sanditon” Recap: Season 3, Episode 6
- More Rule Changes for College Football’s Braintrust to Consider
- Zendaya’s surprise Coachella performance in a mini dress, white tank top serves up the pop fashion icon’s moment. All photos, videos | fashion trends