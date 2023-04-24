Panchayati Raj Diwas: ‘Governments after independence have destroyed the Panchayat Raj system’: PM Modi

He said more than 2 lakh panchayats in the country have been connected with fiber optics.

Rewa:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Bharatiya Janata Party government has ended the ‘injustice’ done to villages by previous administrations which ‘ignored and avoided spending money in rural areas’.

The Prime Minister said that political parties in the past indulged in “dividing the people of the village”.

Addressing the Panchayati Raj Diwas celebrations in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said: “Previous governments avoided spending money on the village…so they were ignored. Many political parties ran their stores by dividing the people of the village. BJP also ended this injustice done to the villages. Our government opened the coffers for the development of the villages.

The Prime Minister said that post-independence governments destroyed India’s Panchayati Raj system.

“The system that existed hundreds of years ago, thousands of years ago, the same Panchayati Raj system was not trusted after independence. I still think, those Chhindwara people you trusted for so long, why have they never been serious about your development?…. The party that ran the government the most after independence broke the trust of these villages…”, he said. -he declares.

Reflecting on the years leading up to 2014, Prime Minister Modi said that only 6,000 panchayat buildings had been constructed, while during BJP rule in those eight years, more than 30,000 new panchayat buildings had been constructed.

“In the 10 years to 2014, about 6,000 panchayat buildings were built with the help of the central government. Only about 6,000 panchayat houses were built in the whole country. In 8 years, our government got more of 30,000 new panchayat buildings constructed,” he said.

Hailing the work done by the BJP, the Prime Minister said that more than 2 lakh panchayats in the country have been connected with fiber optics.

“The previous government had connected optical fiber to less than 70 grams of panchayats. It was our government that brought optical fiber to more than 2 lakh panchayats in the country,” he said.

He said India’s panchayats are becoming the cornerstone of village development.

“Since 2014, the country has championed the empowerment of its panchayats and the results can be seen today. Rs 2 lakh crores. Today, India’s panchayats are becoming the engine of village development,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Our government is constantly working to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system in the country. Whatever plans the government has put in place to facilitate life in rural India, our panchayats are carrying them out on the ground with full dedication,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that every panchayat, institution, representative and citizen of the country should unite for a developed India.

“This is only possible when basic facilities quickly reach 100% of beneficiaries without any discrimination. We have opened bank accounts for over 40 million people in the village by running the Jan Dhan Yojana Post Payments Bank,” he added.

Launching the integrated e-Gram Swaraj-GeM portal, he said that in this era of digital revolution, panchayats are now also made smart.

“The integrated e-Gram Swaraj-GeM portal was launched today. This will make the process of procurement done through the Panchayats simple and transparent,” he added.

PM Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various railway projects worth around Rs 2300 crore. Projects include 100% railway electrification in Madhya Pradesh, as well as various looping, gauge conversion and electrification projects.

