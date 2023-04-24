Latest from Trump today: Donald Trump slams China while clogging book as E Jean Carroll rape trial looms





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Donald Trump accused China of raping America during a Fox News interview plugging his new $100 book days before the start of his civil rape trial against E Jean Carroll.

The former president told Mark Levin that he was very close to President Xi Jinping but had secured one of China’s best trade deals.

I stopped the rampage. It was the rape of America, that’s what it was, he said.

The interview, which aired on Sunday evening, came as the former president seeks to promote his new book Letters to Trump, a collection of private letters sent to him by world leaders and famous people.

It comes as Mr Trump’s civil lawsuit brought by columnist Ms Carroll begins this week in New York.

Ms Carroll has claimed that Mr Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s. Jury selection begins in the case on Tuesday.

24 April 2023 11:00

1682328609What are the allegations at the center of E Jean Carrolls’ rape trial?

The meeting, as E Jean Carroll recalls, was initially friendly.

Ms Carroll, then a magazine editor and TV host, came across Donald Trump at the upscale New York department store Bergdorf Goodman.

As Ms Carroll wrote in her 2019 memoir, What Do We Need Men For?, he recognized her as that adviser. She knew him as this real estate magnate.

Mr Trump allegedly told her he was there to buy a present for a girl and asked her for help choosing an appropriate item.

She placed the incident in late 1995 or early 1996, when the future president was married to Marla Maples.

24 April 2023 10:30 am

1682326809When is E Jean Carroll’s rape and libel trial against Trump?

Donald Trump faces the latest of his many legal setbacks when he stands trial for raping and defaming E Jean Carroll in New York on April 25.

Mr Trump is accused of sexually assaulting Ms Carroll, an author and former magazine columnist, in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996.

Ms Carroll, 79, sued the former president in 2019 and again in 2022, alleging in separate civil suits for defamation and assault, and seeking unspecified damages.

24 April 2023 10:00

1682325000AOC says Marjorie Taylor Greene is the real House GOP leader

The New York congresswoman spoke with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on her MSNBC program on Sunday morning.

When asked if she thinks Mr. McCarthy actually leads the House Republican caucus, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t mince words.

It’s not, she says. I think you have Marjorie Taylor Greene leading the caucus.

I mean, and she makes very common public statements to that effect. Whenever something irritates her, she communicates that McCarthy does what she wants. And I think that’s something that’s pretty clear.

24 April 2023 09:30

1682323200Mike Pence makes excuses for shootings of Ralph Yarl and Kaylin Gillis

Former US Vice President Mike Pence refused to condemn a string of recent gun attacks on innocent bystanders, suggesting they were a consequence of rising crime rates.

Asked what could be done to stem the fear and violence, Mr Pence said: Well our hearts go out to the families of loved ones lost in the incidents in Kansas City and upstate New York . I cannot imagine the pain they are enduring in this tragedy.

But, he continued, tragedy should not force us to lose our freedom. And the right of law-abiding citizens to own and bear arms is enshrined in the United States Constitution.

I don’t know the facts of these cases, I’m confident local law enforcement will go ahead and enforce the law appropriately. But I can’t help but suspect that this recent spate of tragedies is proof of the fear so many Americans feel about the crime wave hitting this country.

24 April 2023 09:00

1682321409Trump resells edited video of Michael Moore satirically praising him

Donald Trump is once again touting a supposed endorsement of leftist filmmaker Michael Moore without mentioning that the video is satirical.

The former president posted an excerpt from Mr. Moores’ 2016 Michael Moore documentary in TrumpLand on his Truth Social website on Saturday. The clip has been misleadingly edited to cut out the parts where Mr Moore criticizes it.

In the video, the incendiary documentarian predicts that Mr Trump will ride a wave of popular fury against America’s elites to victory in the 2016 presidential election, but that those who voted for him will soon regret it.

24 April 2023 08:30

1682319609Trump says the United States is in the most dangerous place it has ever been

Former President Donald Trump has said the United States is in the most dangerous place it has ever been because of leadership.

We are in this, in my opinion, because of the power of weapons, mainly nuclear but also other things, we are in the most dangerous position we have ever been in as a nation, he said at Fox News.

He continued: We have a leader who doesn’t know what’s going on. This country may not exist, we may not exist anymore. …it’s a very scary time for the country because of the leadership.

24 April 2023 08:00

1682317809Trump compares himself to Nixon

Donald Trump has compared himself to Richard Nixon, suggesting he is his own worst enemy, just like the disgraced Republican.

He was a very tough guy, he was, I guess some people would say that about me too, he was his own worst enemy, Mr. Trump said in an interview with Mark Levin.

I could say that a little about myself. Much less than people think I would say.

Mr Trump added, however, that he had support in Congress and within his Republican Party, which President Nixon lacked.

I will never forget: when this happened, we had such great support. Nixon had no support.

You know, he just had no support. He was very, very tough on people. I get along with people. I mean, I have a great Jim Jordan and all these congressmen are great. They are truly amazing people, Mr. Trump continued.

Nixon didn’t get along with the people in Congress. He didn’t get along with the senators. But the thing is, we have some great people in the Republican Party, but I get along with them and they stuck together.

24 April 2023 07:30

1682316000GOP presidential candidates upstaged by Trump video at event in Iowa

Donald Trump’s pre-recorded video appearance at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event on Saturday night eclipsed GOP presidential candidates who showed up in person, according to The New York Times.

Eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination showed up at the event, including former Vice President Mike Pence, radio personality Larry Elder, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Senator from Caroline of the South Tim Scott.

But it was Mr. Trump’s poorly recorded remarks – with inconsistent audio and video – that drew the loudest applause at the end of the night, the Times reported.

24 April 2023 07:00

1682314209Trump says Putin has a little more ambition after US pullout from Afghanistan

Donald Trump hinted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a bit more ambition after Washington’s hasty and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

I think that was the most embarrassing time, the way we pulled out, not the fact that we pulled out like we pulled out of Afghanistan, he told the Fox News host , Mark Levin, in an interview that aired last night.

And I think Putin actually saw that and probably had a little more ambition, frankly.

Mr Trump suggested that General Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, be court-martialed over the withdrawal.

When I was gone, they made the withdrawal. Milley should be court-martialed. They made a withdrawal where the soldiers came out first. If you ask a five year old [for] strategy, soldiers come out last, Trump said.

24 April 2023 06:30

