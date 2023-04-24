Ukraine-Russia war latest: Crimean port attacked by drone as Moscow reports no damage





Related: Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk regions

Russia said its Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol in the early hours of Monday. According to the latest information: one surface drone was destroyed… the second exploded on its own, Moscow-based governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Now the city is quiet. No damage was reported, Razvozhaev added. Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean peninsula, was declared annexed by Russia in 2014 but is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the son of Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, claimed to have served with the Wagner mercenary group for six months in Ukraine. In an interview with the pro-Kremlin daily Komsomolskaya PravdaNikolai Peskov said it was his duty and he couldn't sit to one side watching friends and others walk away. Key points Show last update



1682318622 Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol – Russia-backed governor Russia’s Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol in the early hours of Monday, the Moscow-based city governor said on social media. According to the latest information: one surface drone was destroyed… the second exploded on its own, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Now the city is quiet. No damage was reported, Razvozhaev added. Passenger ferry transport has been suspended in the Black Sea port city, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing transport authorities in Sevastopol. No reason was given, but the agency said traffic had been suspended in the past due to drone attacks or storms. Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean peninsula, was declared annexed by Russia in 2014 but is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-held territory in Ukraine. Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 7:43 a.m. 1682330043 EU’s Borrell sees deal soon to buy ammunition from Ukraine EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was confident on Monday that the bloc would finalize a plan within days to buy ammunition for Ukraine after Kiev expressed frustration over the bickering between states EU members. Yes, there are still disagreements. But I’m sure everyone will understand that we are in a dire emergency, Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. I am sure that in the coming days we will reach (an agreement), he said. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week that the landmark deal reached last month for EU countries to jointly purchase artillery shells for Kyiv had not yet been implemented due to disagreements over which part of the business should remain in Europe. For Ukraine, the cost of inaction is measured in human lives, he warned Thursday. Kuleba was due to present his case directly to EU foreign ministers at Monday’s meeting, speaking to them via video link about the state of the war sparked by the Russian invasion last year. Artillery shells, particularly 155mm shells, have become vital to the conflict as Ukrainian and Russian forces wage an intense war of attrition. Officials say kyiv is burning more bullets than its allies can currently produce. The joint procurement plan is part of a multi-pronged EU deal to supply 1 million artillery shells or missiles to Ukraine within 12 months and increase European ammunition production, endorsed by foreign ministers last month. The first element is the most immediate. It sets aside 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to reimburse EU governments for sending ammunition to Ukraine from existing stockpiles. Borrell stressed that the runway was operational. He said EU countries had already requested reimbursement for ammunition worth 600 million euros ($660 million). But the second track, of an additional one billion euros to finance joint purchases, has not yet been finalized. EU officials have said they hope to sign the first contracts with arms companies at the end of next month. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> (AFP via Getty Images) Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 10:54 a.m. 1682327459 Russia ‘won’t forgive’ US denial of journalists’ visas Russia said on Sunday that the United States had denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s trip to New York, and Lavrov suggested that Moscow would retaliate strongly. There was no immediate comment from the US State Department about the denied visa application. The journalists aimed to cover Lavrov’s appearance at the United Nations to mark Russia’s presidency of the Security Council. A country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, freest and fairest country has chickened out and done something stupid by showing what its assurances about protecting free speech are really worth. and access to information, Lavrov said before leaving Moscow on Sunday. Rest assured that we will not forget and forgive, he said. Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 10:10 a.m. 1682325705 What is the political news between Ukraine and Russia? * Turkey’s defense minister said he planned to meet his Syrian, Russian and Iranian counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday, state-run Anadolu news agency reported, as part of efforts to rebuild Ankara-Damascus ties after years of animosity during the Syrian war. * The European Union must speed up its joint ammunition purchases for Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said. * Russia said on Saturday it was expelling more than 20 German diplomats in a tit-for-tat move. Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 9:41 a.m. 1682323239 Trump to publish letters with King Charles without permission in book revealing Putin’s friendship A private letter written by King Charles to Donald Trump is set to be published without the monarch’s permission. It is part of a new book in which Mr Trump will reveal his correspondence with other world leaders, public figures and celebrities. Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 9:00 a.m. 1682322492 Why Vladimir Putin needs Xi Jinping more than ever Autocrats may be exaggerating when they tout their boundless friendship, but Beijing is indeed ready to bolster its support if the Russian regime is on the brink of collapse, experts say Arpan Rai In the final minutes of their meeting in Moscow last month, Xi Jinping said his Russian counterpart was driving the kind of geopolitical shifts not seen in the world for more than 100 years. When Mr Xi held out his right hand in a formal farewell, Vladimir Putin took it with both hands and wished him a safe journey, standing there beaming until the Chinese convoy left the scene. Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 8:48 a.m. 1682321155 EU ministers find Chinese envoy’s comments on Ukraine’s sovereignty unacceptable Recent remarks by the Chinese ambassador to France questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet states such as Ukraine are totally unacceptable, the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic and Lithuania said on Monday ahead of a meeting with their colleagues in the EU. This is totally unacceptable, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said ahead of the Luxembourg meeting. I hope the bosses of this ambassador will clarify these things. Asked about his position on whether or not Crimea is part of Ukraine, Chinese Ambassador to Paris Lu Shaye said in an interview broadcast on French television on Friday that historically it was part of Russia and was given to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. These former USSR countries have no real status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status, Shaye added. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also said such comments were completely unacceptable and said the three Baltic countries would formally seek clarification from China to verify whether its position had changed. France, Ukraine and the three Baltic states all expressed dismay at Lus’ comments over the weekend. Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 8:25 a.m. 1682320108 Putin struggles to maintain narrative used to justify war, UK says However, in its latest intelligence update on Saturday, the Defense Ministry said: The Russian state is struggling to maintain consistency in a core narrative it uses to justify the war in Ukraine: that the invasion is analogous to the Soviet experience during World War II. . Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 8:08 a.m. 1682317495 Kremlins spokesman’s son says he served with Wagner in Ukraine The son of the Kremlin spokesman said he served with the Wagner mercenary group for six months in Ukraine. Nikolai Peskov, son of Dmitry Peskov, said it was his duty. In an interview with the pro-Kremlin daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, the 33-year-old said he could not sit to one side to watch friends and others walk away. After making his decision, he said he asked his well-connected dad to help him join the band. The Wagner Group is known as a private military group and has trained and deployed thousands of convicted felons in Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman ” height=”2033″ width=”2712″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9631%"/> Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman (Reuters) Maryam Zakir-HussainApril 24, 2023 7:24 a.m. 1682316942 ICYMI: Is the United States in a proxy war with Russia? The short answer: it depends on how the term is defined, says Karen DeYoung, who tells pundits about Washington’s continued involvement in Ukraine, and what its long-term goals might be. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Is the United States in a proxy war with Russia? The short answer: It depends on how the term is defined, says Karen DeYoung, who speaks to experts about Washington’s continued involvement in Ukraine and its long-term goals. Namita SingApril 24, 2023 7:15 a.m.

