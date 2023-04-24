Politics
Revealed is the reason why Jokowi calls for a postponement today-tomorrow
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi again appealed to the public to avoid return trips on April 24-25, 2023, which is expected to be the peak of vehicle density during the Eid 2023 return flow. Budi Karya conveyed this advice during a coordination meeting at the Eid Integrated Transport Post at the Ministry of Transport, Jakarta on Monday (24/4/2023) or D+1 after Eid.
“I convey the message of Mr. President Joko Widodo, who advised the public to travel on the return of Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 26 to 29, 2023), so that the density does not accumulate at the peak of the back stream from today and tomorrow,” he said.
Along with urging the audience to avoid overcrowding at the height of the comeback stream, Budi Karya also passed on a number of notes that should be anticipated during the comeback stream. The first is to always watch for updated information from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) and be aware of extreme weather conditions occurring in several waters today.
“According to the BMKG data on the west coast of Sumatra and the south coast of Java, there were high waves above 2.5 meters that you have to be careful of. However, thank God, in Merak-Bakauheni and Ketapang-Gilimanuk, the waves are still relatively safe for travel,” said Budi Karya.
Then, he also mentioned the anticipatory efforts related to the hot air balloon release ceremonies in a number of areas which did not take place according to the regulations, so that they could endanger the flights. According to him, the government has granted permits for hot air balloon release activities in two areas, namely Pekalongan and Wonosobo.
“There are indications that there has been a violation of the hot air balloon release activities of Kulonprogro, Purworejo and Ponorogo. For this reason, I have requested Airnav, Angkasa Pura I and II to coordinate with the police to oversee the activity,” Budi Karya said. .
In addition, he said that during this year’s return to basics, the number of traffic accidents decreased considerably, namely by 33%, compared to 2022.
“I thank the people who traveled carefully. I hope this number will not increase in the future,” Budi Karya said.
Previously, Jokowi called on the public to avoid the peak return flow by delaying the return home schedule. According to Jokowi, the delay is intended to break up the buildup of vehicles expected to occur at the height of the return flow on April 24-25, 2023.
“To break the backlog that occurs at peak return flow on April 24 and 25, 2023 simultaneously, the government is urging people without urgent needs to avoid the peak return flow by postponing or postponing the timing of return home after April 26, 2023,” he said in a video uploaded to the Cabinet Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Monday, 4/24/2023.
This appeal was made following data from the Ministry of Transport which predicts that about 203,000 vehicles every day from the east of the Trans Java Toll Road and from the direction of Bandung will pass through the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road. . Jokowi considers this number to be higher than the normal number of vehicles using this route, which is 53,000 vehicles.
Jokowi continued, the postponement provisions apply to ASN, TNI soldiers, members of the national police and employees of public enterprises (BUMN) or private employees with technical rules regulated by their agencies or respective companies. In addition, the Head of State also called on the population to remain cautious when returning to their respective cities of destination.
“Obey all the rules and follow all instructions from officers in the field,” Jokowi said.
On this occasion, Jokowi admitted that he was grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved and the community to make yesterday’s return stream go well.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
Legit! Jokowi Inaugurates Manggarai Station Phase I Development
(mg/mg)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230424163625-4-432036/terungkap-ini-alasan-jokowi-imbau-tunda-balik-hari-ini-besok
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will take to the streets if government flouts Supreme Court orders on elections: Imran – Pakistan
- Revealed is the reason why Jokowi calls for a postponement today-tomorrow
- Hilma af Klint & Piet Mondrian: Forms of Life examines an exciting and odd couple | Paint
- Viral video: little girl plays table tennis like a pro, netizens call her future legend. Watch
- Fit for a King: Charles III’s Majestic Dress Sense
- Global stocks fall ahead of US data WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
- Add programming capabilities to Google Bard
- Dani is back in Monroe County. Here’s how to avoid small pests.
- Ukraine-Russia war latest: Crimean port attacked by drone as Moscow reports no damage
- Latest from Trump today: Donald Trump slams China while clogging book as E Jean Carroll rape trial looms
- Second suspect charged in violent US 301 road rage attack arrested
- Acting head of Federal Aviation Administration steps down : NPR