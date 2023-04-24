Revealed is the reason why Jokowi calls for a postponement today-tomorrow

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi again appealed to the public to avoid return trips on April 24-25, 2023, which is expected to be the peak of vehicle density during the Eid 2023 return flow. Budi Karya conveyed this advice during a coordination meeting at the Eid Integrated Transport Post at the Ministry of Transport, Jakarta on Monday (24/4/2023) or D+1 after Eid.

“I convey the message of Mr. President Joko Widodo, who advised the public to travel on the return of Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 26 to 29, 2023), so that the density does not accumulate at the peak of the back stream from today and tomorrow,” he said.

Along with urging the audience to avoid overcrowding at the height of the comeback stream, Budi Karya also passed on a number of notes that should be anticipated during the comeback stream. The first is to always watch for updated information from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) and be aware of extreme weather conditions occurring in several waters today.

“According to the BMKG data on the west coast of Sumatra and the south coast of Java, there were high waves above 2.5 meters that you have to be careful of. However, thank God, in Merak-Bakauheni and Ketapang-Gilimanuk, the waves are still relatively safe for travel,” said Budi Karya.

Then, he also mentioned the anticipatory efforts related to the hot air balloon release ceremonies in a number of areas which did not take place according to the regulations, so that they could endanger the flights. According to him, the government has granted permits for hot air balloon release activities in two areas, namely Pekalongan and Wonosobo.

“There are indications that there has been a violation of the hot air balloon release activities of Kulonprogro, Purworejo and Ponorogo. For this reason, I have requested Airnav, Angkasa Pura I and II to coordinate with the police to oversee the activity,” Budi Karya said. .

In addition, he said that during this year’s return to basics, the number of traffic accidents decreased considerably, namely by 33%, compared to 2022.

“I thank the people who traveled carefully. I hope this number will not increase in the future,” Budi Karya said.

Previously, Jokowi called on the public to avoid the peak return flow by delaying the return home schedule. According to Jokowi, the delay is intended to break up the buildup of vehicles expected to occur at the height of the return flow on April 24-25, 2023.

“To break the backlog that occurs at peak return flow on April 24 and 25, 2023 simultaneously, the government is urging people without urgent needs to avoid the peak return flow by postponing or postponing the timing of return home after April 26, 2023,” he said in a video uploaded to the Cabinet Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Monday, 4/24/2023.

This appeal was made following data from the Ministry of Transport which predicts that about 203,000 vehicles every day from the east of the Trans Java Toll Road and from the direction of Bandung will pass through the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road. . Jokowi considers this number to be higher than the normal number of vehicles using this route, which is 53,000 vehicles.

Jokowi continued, the postponement provisions apply to ASN, TNI soldiers, members of the national police and employees of public enterprises (BUMN) or private employees with technical rules regulated by their agencies or respective companies. In addition, the Head of State also called on the population to remain cautious when returning to their respective cities of destination.

“Obey all the rules and follow all instructions from officers in the field,” Jokowi said.

On this occasion, Jokowi admitted that he was grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved and the community to make yesterday’s return stream go well.

