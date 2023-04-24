Suspension of Diane Abbott: how the left reacted

Momentum called for whip restoration

Veteran Labor MP Diane Abbott had her whip removed over the weekend after a letter she wrote was published in the Observer. THE letter implied that Jews, Irish and Gypsies, Roma and Travelers are not victims of racism.

Abbott’s letter read: “They are definitely prejudiced. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.

“It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not lifelong subject to racism.

Following the publication of the letter online, Abbott quickly apologized. In her apology, she said: ‘I wish to fully and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and dissociate myself from them.

“The errors occurred when sending an initial draft. But there is no excuse and I would like to apologize for any anguish caused.

“Racism takes many forms, and there is no denying that the Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have the Irish, Travelers and many others.”

She then had the Labor whip suspended, along with a party spokesperson saying: The Labor Party totally condemns these deeply offensive and misguided remarks.

The chief whip has suspended Diane Abbott’s labor whip pending an investigation.

His comments, apology and suspension sparked significant discussion within the Labor Party and on the wider left.

Momentum – a leftwing faction within Labor – has called for the whip to be returned to Abbott. The group tweeted“Diane was right to apologize for her comments this morning. The Party should now accept the apology and restore the Whip.

This view was not shared by Momentum co-founder Jon Lansman. He said it was right that Abbott was suspended, Tweeter: “A shameful comment by @HackneyAbbott for which she was rightly suspended from the Labor Party. Racism is not a competition!

The Jewish Labor Movement – a socialist society officially affiliated with the Labor Party – said: ‘We regrettably support the party’s decision to remove the whip as Diane Abbott is under investigation for her offensive letter to The Observer. .

“Diane Abbott is one of Labor’s most respected people as an activist who overcame racism and prejudice to become Britain’s first black woman MP. We must be united in our fight against racism, not divided against each other.

However, other groups of Jewish Labor members took a different view. Jewish Voice for Labor – a group associated with parts of the Labor left – said“The suspension of Diane Abbotti is yet another attack on our freedom to debate very important issues within the Labor Party.”

The group added in their statement: “The wording of Diane’s letter was unfortunate in that it appeared to compare forms of racism. Diana is rightapologizedfor that.”

Abbott’s allies on the left of the House Party have so far been particularly quiet. MPs from the Socialist Campaign Group – the left-wing group of Labor MPs – did not comment publicly.

However, leftist commentators have discussed the developments.

Commentator Owen Jones said: “Utterly shocking and hurtful comments from Dianne Abbott, who should know better than to pit marginalized groups against each other and trivialize horrific stains on our history. It is good to see that prompt and appropriate action has been taken.

“Diane must show that she understands the racism suffered by Jews, Irish, Gypsies, Travelers and Roma, and then the Whip must be restored. But the moral demagogy of people who engage in racism against refugees , migrants, Muslims and even travellers? Nauseous.”

Rivkah Brown, Editor-in-Chief at Novara Media and editor of a left-leaning Jewish media outlet Vashtisaid she agreed with TVIpolitical editor Robert Peston’s comments on Abbott’s suspension. Peston said “it’s important to accept his apology in a spirit of kindness and understanding.” Brown shared these comments on Twitter, add“Incredibly, I agree with this man. Diane Abbott’s stupid and misinformed comments come from a place of deep hurt, not hate. She apologized and is arguably better informed about anti-GRT racism and anti-Semitism as a result of this episode. It’s time to move the ****.

Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, said“I would always want to hear what Diane Abbott – the nation’s first black female MP and someone who’s been through so much – has to say about anti-black racism. His badly written (draft) letter does not change that.

Lester Holloway, editor of the Black newspaper The voice, said: “It is sad that a coalition of people who have never been at the forefront of the fight against anti-black racism in particular, and those who actively deny its existence have come together to condemn someone ‘one who has fought anti-black racism his entire adult life.

“Two things can be true at the same time. We should be able to condemn anti-Semitism and anti-GRT racism, while recognizing that anti-black racism has a different dynamic, a different history, and a modern legacy.

The Runnymede Trust – a think tank which focuses on racial equality – said: ‘Utterly shocking and harmful comments from Dianne Abbott, who should know better than to pit marginalized groups against each other and trivialize the horrible stains on our history. It is good to see that prompt and appropriate action has been taken.

Chris Jarvis is Head of Strategy and Development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: British Parliament – ​​Creative Commons

