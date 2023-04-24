‘Our identity is Islam,’ says Erdoan in response to Kldarolu’s ‘Alevi’ statement





Click to read the article in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reacted to recent statements by Kemal Kldarolu, the main opposition leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and his rival in the upcoming presidential election on May 14, regarding Turkey’s Alevi religious minority. In a Twitter video he posted on April 18, Kldarolu stressed the importance of protecting his identity and demanded an end to Turkey’s divisive system. As an Alevi himself, he had called for equal citizenship rights for the Alevi minority and for recognition of Alevism by the state. The video has been viewed nearly 30 million times, becoming one of the most viewed videos on Twitter in Turkey. Responding to these statements at a rally, President Erdoan said, “Bay Kemal, the essence of this nation is strong, and on May 14, this nation will give you the necessary lesson by Allah’s permission. We have no Sunnis, Alevi or Shiites. religion ; our religion has only one name, and that is Islam. Our religious identity has only one name, and that is being Muslim. Erdoan further questioned why Kldarolu “suddenly” felt the need to publicly identify with his religious sect at the age of 74, and why no one had previously questioned his beliefs or identity. While Kldarolu openly spoke about his Alevi identity for the first time in last week’s video, Erdoan has in the past repeatedly emphasized that he is Alevi, drawing condemnation from the community. Prior to the 2011 legislative elections, Erdoan mentioned Kldarolu’s Alevi identity at seven separate rallies, often followed by boos from the crowd. While Kldarolu openly spoke about his Alevi identity for the first time in last week’s video, it should be noted that Erdoan has emphasized his own Alevi identity several times in the past, which has drawn condemnation from the Alevi community. Prior to the 2011 legislative elections, Erdoan mentioned Kldarolu’s Alevi identity at seven separate rallies, often followed by boos from the crowd. Alevism is a heterodox Islamic tradition with roots in Anatolia, but not all Alevis identify as Muslim. Turkey’s Alevi community has long called for equal rights and state recognition, with population estimates ranging from 5 to 15 percent. The community has faced atrocities in recent history, including massacres and attacks on their places of worship and homes. Turkey is due to hold legislative and presidential elections on May 14, with Kldarolu seeking to end Erdoan’s rule of two decades. The election is expected to be hotly contested, with both sides rallying their supporters and trading blows in public speeches and interviews. (RT/VK)

