Donald Trump made ‘offensive impressions’ from Theresa May to Boris Johnson, book says





Donald Trump made offensive impressions of former British Prime Minister Theresa May on the phone with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to a new book.

According to the book by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, the former US president had been terribly rude to May and was happy to see her go.

Both Johnson and Trump laughed at his jokes, according to excerpts of Johnson at age 10 previewed in The Times on Sunday.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May and former U.S. President Donald Trump walk along the West Wing Colonnade at the White House January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The authors say Johnson initially felt that Trump was unfit for the job of president, but changed his tune after the election.

Meanwhile, Trump liked Johnson, thought of him as a mini-me, and began to incorporate some of Johnson’s words into his speeches.

Their relationship soured after Johnson resigned as Foreign Secretary, but the book added: Trump had meanwhile been terribly rude to May, was happy to see her go, and continued to be rude with impressions. offensive of her on the phone with Johnson. Both laughed.

They said Trump could barely hide his joy when Johnson became prime minister and in their first real conversation at Number 10, in 2019, the US president told him: We’ve got the world by the balls, Boris: what can we do? -U.S ?

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump during the NATO summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, northeast London, on December 4, 2019.

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images

However, the authors say Johnson’s feelings about Trump have changed, particularly after the pro-Putin outburst by US presidents at the G7 in Biarritz.

Johnson didn’t think Trump was very bright, thought he was a little thick and his opinions on most topics were crazy, according to an aide.

In another clip, Michael Gove revealed that Johnson had fallen out with his chief adviser Dominic Cummings after growing tired of being treated like an inexperienced young king.

He also argues that Cummings increasingly pushed Johnson out of the decision-making process, leading to an extraordinary outburst from Johnson: I’m supposed to be in control. I am the Fhrer. I am the king who makes the decisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-offensive-impressions-theresa-may-boris-johnson_n_64464f2ae4b04997b572a036 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos