China says it respects independence of former Soviet states

VShina said she ‘respects’ the independence of former states from the Soviet Union and that her position is ‘unchanged’, after the country’s diplomat in France sparked a firestorm in Europe by challenging their sovereignty.

“China respects the status of the former Soviet republics as sovereign countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday. .

His remarks came days after Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye told French network LCI that ex-Soviet states had no sovereign status as independent nations – a statement that ignored internationally recognized borders and which has angered Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and others in Europe. .

These three nations said they would summon Chinese diplomats to their capitals to explain the remarks. Senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell called the comments “unacceptable”.

The Chinese Embassy in France issued a transcription of the interview on his official WeChat account on Monday morning, but by noon had deleted it. Mao said she was unaware of the situation.

Mao added that China has developed “friendly and cooperative bilateral relations” with former Soviet countries since establishing diplomatic ties with them, adding that some media are “distorting” China’s stance on Ukraine – although she didn’t name any in particular. She said the country supports Lu.

Lu appears to contradict the official position of China, which recognized the independence of the Baltic states in 1991. President Xi Jinping has also reaffirmed their status, in writing before a visit to Kazakhstan last year that the two nations supported their “respective sovereignty”. He also cited the “independence” of Uzbekistan in another statement Around the same time.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a speech in Shanghai that “China considers upholding the authority of the United Nations and maintaining the post-war international order as its solemn duty. “. He added that his country suffered “one of the heaviest casualties in the world” during World War II.

The controversy threatens to undermine Beijing’s efforts to be seen as a peacemaker for Russia’s war in Ukraine, especially as China has previously touted its ties to Moscow.

Learn more: Why China, Russia’s Biggest Backer, Now Says It Wants to Broker Peace in Ukraine

Xi appeared to have made inroads in peace efforts. He had a visit earlier this month with French President Emmanuel Macron, who pushed for a framework that could be used as the basis for future negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also recently visited Xi in China and aligned himself more politically with Xi on the issue of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, Mao, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said China was “ready to facilitate” peace in Ukraine.

Tensions were simmering between China and Eastern Europe before the ambassador’s remarks.

Sino-Lithuanian relations have deteriorated for some time, with Beijing imposing measures against goods from the Baltic country after a dispute over the designation of a Taiwanese trade office there. Cases initiated by the EU against China which are related these restrictions now come under the World Trade Organization.

Last year, Latvia and Estonia also joined Lithuania in abandonment Eastern Europe’s so-called 16+1 framework with China, which once threatened to divide the European Union in its relationship with the Asian nation.

—With help from Colum Murphy.

