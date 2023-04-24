Imran Khan says former army chief General Bajwa advised him to dissolve provincial assemblies





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were dissolved after former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa , had advised him to do so, reported a local newspaper. While attending the meeting with General Bajwa, Imran Khan was told by the former army chief that if the PTI leader seeks elections, he should first dissolve his governments in the two provinces. President Arif Alvi was also present at this meeting, according to the former Pakistani Prime Minister. The PTI chief’s statement comes during a recent interview with a private news channel on Sunday, The News.com. It is noted that the statement comes after the announcement of the official launch of his “election campaign in Punjab on Monday”.

Imran Khan denounces General Bajwa

Imran Khan, who was removed from his post in April last year after a motion of no confidence, said the head of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) told him that Bajwa wanted to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power. “General Bajwa and the [premier intelligence] The agency knew that the current leaders stole the money from the national kitty and took it overseas. Although he knew it, General Bajwa was ready to give them “NRO” because he had planned an extension [for himself]”, Khan said. In the interview, he shared that the elections could be held in July if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolves the National Assembly. Furthermore, he pointed out that the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( KP) are illegal after their stipulated term expires, The News.com reported. Notably, Khan’s party in those provinces dissolved its two assemblies on January 14 and 18, respectively.

The ad hoc government was abolished and a new “neutral” interim structure was put in place. He also announced his plans for elections in Punjab on May 14. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced the date and his party will not let the government go beyond that. “If they think they [incumbent government] will lobby the Supreme Court, we will not let it. They will outrage the highest court to run away from the election,” the former prime minister said. Recently, a three-member Supreme Court bench set May 14 as the new date for the Punjab Assembly elections and rejected The decision of the Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to extend the polling date from April 10 to October 8.

