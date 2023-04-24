“take it with Boris Johnson”

Serena Farr, a long-term British resident in Mallorca, is embroiled in an ongoing battle with the Balearic Department of Education over her right to teach English on the island and she does not give up her fight. It’s not in his DNA, as his Welsh grandfather was the British and Empire heavyweight boxing champion!

That said, Serenas’ ordeal has taken its toll on her emotionally and mentally over the past few years and in addition to now seeking legal advice, she has also addressed her situation with the European Commission.

Serena, who was coming on a family vacation to Mallorca, moved to the island in 1993.

She has a Spanish partner and her two children were born on the island and, needless to say, all her papers are in order – for almost 30 years.

She studied English Philology at UNED (Spains Open University) as well as a qualification in Catalan and a Masters in Education in order to obtain her recognized Spanish qualifications and titles to teach in Mallorca. But she feels blacklisted by the Balearic Ministry of Educationwho tried to do everything to prevent her from teaching – what she considers to be blatant discrimination against her because she is British.

Serena has been working as an English teacher in public schools since 2013 and continues to do so during this academic year 2022-2023 as she works for a public institution funded by the Conselleria dEducacion (Ministry of Education) of the Balearic Islands.

While awaiting a new opinion from the European Commission, it contacted Your Europe Advice to inquire about two closely related situations, since they concern the same educational establishment, namely the Conselleria d’Educacion of the Balearic Islands.

During the month of November 2022, the Spanish government launched the stabilization process.

As Serena understands, and has been said, the purpose of the process is to reduce the number of public servants who do not have permanent positions.

All persons with the required qualifications and work experience in public educational institutions can apply and be candidates for this process.

The process does not guarantee a permanent position, as it will depend on work experience and qualifications. All persons who work and have worked in public institutions and who meet the requirements for the position are eligible and can therefore apply to be candidates for this process. However, she had been rejected as a candidate due to the fact that she was a British citizenaccording to Serena.

Education authorities gave rejected applicants ten days to file a complaint or fulfill the conditions that had been the reason for their exclusion.

In her complaint, she clearly set out her situation, which is that of a permanent resident who currently works in public institutions and who therefore has the right to participate in the selection process in the field of education (she knows that there are certain public bodies which are exclusively reserved for nationals). However, she was rejected a second time and will not be able to participate.

The second situation is also linked to the Conselleria d’Educacio of the Balearic Islands.

During the month of February, she applied to participate in a selection process to become a permanent civil servant – a process called Oposiciones Ordinarias, where candidates take exams in order to gain access to a permanent position. She was also rejected, the reason being that she is not an EU person.

Her request was to have confirmation regarding the selection policies of the two processes where she was denied. She understands that she is invested under the Withdrawal agreement and that, therefore, not allowing him to participate in both processes is discrimination and a violation of the law regarding agreements for Brexit.

She wrote another complaint about this to the European Commission on 03/16/2023, but has not yet received a response and her situation is getting worse and worse. It therefore seeks any information regarding changes, provided they have taken place, in the context of the right to participate in selection processes for teaching posts for the Spanish government for British citizens who fall under the agreement of withdrawal.

However, a previous complaint to the European Commission resulted in it being supported by the EC and the ministry issued a excuses.

The reason being that I’m not from the EU, which is correct. However, this criterion should not have been applied to citizens who lived and worked in Spain before Brexit, let alone those who have permanent resident status.

During the year 2021-2021, due to my exclusion from the list of available teachers, I lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission which held a meeting with the educational authorities, warning them of the violation of the rights vested in UK citizens who fall under the Withdrawal Accord.

Following this meeting, the European Commission sent me a perfectly clear document concerning my rights, not only in terms of education, but also of participation in any selection process that was not related to security or state-related matters (which are exclusively reserved for Spanish nationals), Serena said.

But while I was working at the official EOI language school in Palma, which was extremely supportive of my case, my three-year contract will expire this summer.

And I know, I have a hunch that I will no longer be on the roster for future positions in the new school year.

Yes, I have been offered a relief job for sick teachers, but I am not interested.

I have not been trained for this nor do I want short term positions, I want stability and to be treated fairly and like a true professional.

Every year teachers in the public sector are graded on their performance and ranked accordingly and when I was on the list I performed well which made the removal even more difficult to bear.

Last year, I had to take my national exams, but emotionally I was not in good shape, the whole ordeal had weighed on me so much. For example, when I started complaining, I was told to raise the issue with Boris Johnson because it was because of Brexit.

Well, as the European Commission has assured me and told the Department for Education, the Withdrawal Agreement makes it clear that people in my situation who were fully legal before Brexit were not affected and that their rights have remained exactly the same.

I have been informed that under the WA you have the right not to be discriminated against on grounds of nationality, enshrined in Article 12. In the context of this part, and without prejudice to the specific provisions contained therein, any discrimination based on nationality within the meaning of the first paragraph of Article 18 of the TFEU shall be prohibited in the host State and in the State of work with regard to persons referred to in Article 10 of this Agreement.

So I don’t know if I am being bulliedbut it seems clear to me that I have been blacklisted for being British, despite it being perfectly legal to work in the public sector.

Brexit or not, I don’t know. But it’s a clear case of discrimination and I intend to fight it to the end. I do not give up.

I know another Briton who was taken off the list and I fear that this attitude will interfere with the rights and the lives of other Britons living in Spain.

So I will persevere until I find out what is happening and why.