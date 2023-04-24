China is failing on its promises of carbon neutrality; local governments increase coal power





Chinese local governments have greenlit more new coal-fired power plants in the first three months of 2023 than in all of 2021, official documents show, The Guardian reported. Approvals suggest that between January and March this year, at least 20.45 gigawatts of coal-fired power were approved, compared to 8.63 GW in the same period last year, while in the whole of 2021 , 18 GW of coal has been approved. This consumption report has been analyzed by Greenpeace. Xi Jinping’s government has a five-year plan starting in 2016 that has focused on reducing coal use and developing clean energy sources. In 2020, Xi Jinping announced that his country would become carbon neutral by 2060. Coal electricity consumption in China Xi’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2060 has led to an era of shrinking coal power approvals, with local governments keeping their local economies in check with Beijing’s priorities. An increase in coal-fired plant approvals came in 2020 immediately after the end of the five-year plan. This happened due to local governments anticipating tighter restrictions on coal expansion in the next round. However, in 2021, Beijing suffered huge power outages, leading to a drastic shift in the CCP’s energy priorities. Additionally, the price of electricity saw an increase as factories reopened to meet global demand as the rest of the world emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Xi Jinping’s government has put a cap on prices and many factories have reduced capacity rather than operating at a loss. Notably, China depends on coal for more than half of its energy consumption. Due to the cold in the north of the country, people faced the prospect of a grueling winter without heat. This has led to prioritizing energy security instead of reducing the use of coal. This results in a myth that if you build more power plants it will bring more energy security, said Xie Wenwen, climate and energy activist at Greenpeace.

It has been argued that to meet China’s growing energy needs, it is not more coal that is needed, but a more flexible grid. According to the report released by the Clean Air and Energy Research Center, clean energy storage technologies are not yet mature enough to be deployed at the scale considered essential for China’s plans. aimed at extending the use of renewable energies.

