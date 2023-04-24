Politics
Russia to host new round of talks between Turkey and Iran on Syria
Turkey’s defense minister said Russia will host another round of talks on Syria on Tuesday, which will be attended by Turkey and Iran.
It’s a format that dates back to last year as Russia seeks to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria. Turkey has participated in the talks in the past, but they have not advanced as far as Moscow would like. Turkey faces elections in May and experienced a massive earthquake in February that reduced Ankara’s attention to those talks.
According to the Turkish Defense Minister, Ankara is preparing for a meeting to be attended by the countries’ defense ministers and intelligence chiefs. Turkey’s Anadolu media reported the meeting, saying a “meeting of defense ministers and intelligence chiefs from Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran will be held in Moscow on Tuesday.” The last meeting of defense ministers took place in December last year, although Iran did not attend. Hulusi Akar said Iran was participating, making the meeting a “quartet”.
Ankara says it supports Syrians who return to Syria “voluntarily”. Since the start of the Syrian civil war, millions of Syrians have fled to Turkey. Turkey welcomed them but over time, their presence has sparked controversy. Ankara has clamped down on their freedom, part of a wider crackdown and growing authoritarianism in Turkey. After the recent earthquakes, many Syrians lived in areas that were destroyed and they claimed thousands of earthquake victims. Many have returned to Syria to bury their loved ones. This led to an even greater focus on their plight.
The difficulty for Ankara is that it has openly supported the Syrian rebels since 2012. It has also sought to displace the rebels and co-opt them as proxies to use them to fight the US-backed SDF and other Kurdish groups such than the YPGs. Turkey calls the YPG and the SDF “terrorists”. The Syrian regime, meanwhile, wants Turkey to withdraw from the parts of northern Syria it has occupied for seven years.
The situation is complicated
This creates a complex situation. Russia supports the Syrian regime and also sells S-400 air defense systems to Turkey. Russia is also against NATO, but Turkey is a member of NATO. The United States is apparently an ally of Turkey, but Ankara uses drones to carry out strikes against SDF commanders, many of whom work closely with the United States. Iran, Turkey, Russia and the Syrian regime all oppose the US presence in eastern Syria. Recent reports indicate that a Russian air defense system attempted to shoot down an American drone last year. In addition, pro-Iranian groups have carried out nearly 80 attacks against areas where the United States has a presence in Syria over the past two years. Iran is also using Syria to threaten Israel.
All of this creates a lot of complexity. Some countries are now courting Syria, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Gulf States. But the United States has sanctions against the Syrian regime, Russia and Iran. If Syria and Turkey reconcile, it would prompt Qatar to reconcile with Damascus as well. Considering the fact that Saudi Arabia has reconciled with Iran, this could be another example of reconciliation in the region. But if Ankara is seen as abandoning Syrians in places like Idlib, it could lead to a backlash in Turkey and possible attacks.
There are a large number of extremist groups operating in the Turkish-occupied areas in northern Syria. For example, the United States recently carried out a raid against an ISIS commander who resided near Jarabulus. Additionally, the United States has targeted ISIS operatives and other extremists in Idlib. Any kind of talks between Turkey, Iran, Russia and the Syrian regime will surely have ramifications on the US role in Syria, Iran’s entrenchment and Syria’s role in the Arab League. If Russia can negotiate a deal, Moscow will also show its influence.
Ankara criticized the United States on April 24 because the United States recognizes the Armenian Genocide. Tensions between Turkey and the United States have increased in recent years. This also affects the next meeting on Syria.
