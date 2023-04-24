‘Modi hai to mumkin hai…’ Pakistanis in Australia salute Prime Minister Modi | India News





MELBOURNE: Members of various religious communities, including Muslims and Christians from Australia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Melbourne for his “ability to respect all communities”.

The Vishwa Sadbhawana event, an initiative of the NID foundation, was held at Bunjil Palace in Melbourne, Australia on April 23. Religious leaders, intellectuals, scholars, preachers and scholars attended the event organized by NID Foundation in association with Indian Minority Foundation (IMF), NID Foundation New Delhi, and Namdhari Sikh Society .

Doctor Tariq Buttocks a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community from Lahore in Pakistan said: “What I can say personally from my side, I have a lot of Indian friends and I have seen them now uniting and doing many activities. We We were also part of their activities. I think there is now more contact between Indian Muslims and Pakistani Muslims. We want to bring more commonalities than differences. Modi hai toh mumkin hai.

Stating that the event was a great initiative and uniting the Hindu and Muslim communities and bringing them together on one platform, he said that Means PM does the right thing by encouraging communities to engage with other communities to promote harmony and peace.

“Prime Minister Modi has the charisma where people follow him regardless of their religious inclination which is good,” he said.

The Sadbhawana event is an initiative started by the NID Foundation taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ where he called the whole world as ‘one family’, in every corner of the world.

Tahar Shakir from Karachi, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community said: “We recently had an event where we had a university, a new chapter of our university – Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai Marol and Modiji himself were came and one of the things he said to us was that please don’t call with high honors. I am part of your household.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the campus in February. “We now have a good relationship and we have had a great time over the past nine years and our community respects Prime Minister Modi. Our community will be there in Sydney to welcome him when he arrives,” he said. declared.

Imtiaz Ahmed Naveed, an Ahmadiyya Muslim from NSW, Australia, also praised Prime Minister Modi for trying to bring peace.

“Whatever news I see, I feel like he works very hard, he brings all religions together on one platform, talks about their progress, tries to bring peace. he’s doing his best,” he said.

Philip James Huggins Bishop of the Anglican Church of Australia, said the Sadbhawna event had a spirit of friendship and love and congratulated PM Modi.

“Well, not only is Prime Minister Modi going to the Vatican, but I see him doing his best in that regard. migration to Australia from India makes our partnership and friendship absolutely wonderful and very important in terms of civilized life on the planet,” he said.

He pointed out that India-Australia relations have blossomed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “We have recently seen cricket diplomacy between the two countries. There is a beautiful feature of Indian democracy and that is the inclusive participation of different communities in each other’s festivals and rituals,” he said. . He also said he doesn’t buy into the narrative being built. against India that minorities are being targeted.

“In India, the majority population makes it easier for minority communities to live together and progress and India is both spiritual and secular,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Australia in May to attend the QUAD Leadership Summit.

The announcement was made during the joint press conference hosted by the Prime Minister and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who was on a four-day visit to India in March.

“India and Australia are both members of the Quad. I thank Prime Minister Albanese for inviting me to Australia for the Quad Leaders Summit in May. I invited him to India for the G20 Summit in September,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The leaders of the QUAD group have met four times before and their next meeting will be in Australia. The group’s prominence in the region has grown due to its keen interest in sustainable and inclusive economic growth and increased people-to-people relationships between QUAD members and non-members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stressed that the QUAD is a force for global good and aims to develop the region while protecting the interests of all members of the Indo-Pacific region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/modi-hai-to-mumkin-hai-pakistanis-in-australia-hail-pm-modi/articleshow/99728061.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

