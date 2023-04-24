China backtracks on statement challenging sovereignty of former Soviet states





The Chinese Foreign Ministry has backtracked on the ambassador’s comments rejecting the sovereignty of former Soviet states.

European countries reacted angrily to Lu Shaye’s comments, which hinted at closer ties between China and Russia.

Russia questioned Ukrainian sovereignty as part of its justification for the invasion in February 2022.



On Monday, China disavowed comments by one of its ambassadors, who said former Soviet states are not real countries. The comments provoked a strong European reaction, with many apparently fearing they signaled closer Beijing support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France, said in an interview aired on Friday that the countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union have no status under international law “because there is no no international agreement to solidify their status as a sovereign country”. “, according to the Associated Press. Lu was speaking in the context of Crimea, the region that Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. But on Monday, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said “China respects the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.” The comments appeared to backtrack on Lu’s earlier remarks, which angered European nations, especially those that were once part of the Soviet Union and are now sovereign, independent countries that are members of the EU and NATO. . Lu’s comments were condemned by the Baltic countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, as well as by Ukraine and the European Union’s foreign policy chief. Joseph Borrell. french ministry of foreign affairs said these countries gained their independence “after decades of oppression”. The Baltic nations of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are among Ukraine’s strongest allies, with their support for the country deepening since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. All fear that Russia will then attacks them. Other countries of the former Soviet Union include Ukraine and Moldova, as well as countries in Central Asia with which Russia has maintained closer ties. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at Lu’s initial statement, saying mutual respect and territorial integrity are key to China-Moldova relations. MFA Moldova (@MoldovaMFA) April 24, 2023 The partnership between Russia and China has deepened in recent months, after China initially appeared unhappy with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And Lu’s comments seemed to suggest that China’s foreign policy was approaching that of Russia. Russia questioned Ukraine’s independence as part of its effort to justify its invasion. China is also supporting Russia’s economy by buying more oil from it than before the conflict, with US officials warning it could start sending lethal weapons to Russia. The Baltic countries have already questioned China’s efforts to play a peacemaker role in Ukraine, and Lu’s comments appear to have made them even more concerned. Estonian Foreign Minister said Lu’s comments were “false and a misinterpretation of history”, and the Latvian foreign minister called the “completely unacceptable”. “If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic states don’t trust China to ‘broker peace in Ukraine,’ here is a Chinese ambassador who says that Crimea is Russian and our countries’ borders have no legal basis,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. tweeted. Beijing’s return is unlikely to reassure many minds.

