Ex-Pakistan Army Officer’s Big Claim: ‘ISI Planning Attack on Imran Khan’





A retired Pakistani army officer claimed on Monday that the country’s main spy agency was planning attacks on former Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Sources claim: it is not a terrorist group, but the ISI, as we told you before, is planning these attacks through proxies,” Adil Raja said in response to a report by The Express. Grandstand.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Tribune reported that a classified Defense Ministry report revealed that a banned terrorist group was planning to target Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The report also said Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah could also be targeted.

However, Raja, who served in the Pakistani army as a major, suggested that it was the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif that planned to neutralize Khan. And to make it look like a legitimate attack, the retired officer said, the ruling government was prepared to sacrifice its own leaders Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif.

Sources say: It is not a terrorist group, but the ISI, as we told you before, is planning these attacks through proxies. Moreover, according to the report, they also want to sacrifice Rana and Khawaja Asif to delay the election and make it all look legitimate. Looks like PML-N agrees with https://t.co/bVJCVvshTT pic.twitter.com/lGkEDfSQAX

Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) April 24, 2023

“Furthermore, according to the report, they also want to sacrifice Rana (Sanaullah) and Khawaja Asif to delay the election and make everything look legit. Marriam is expected to go that far in collaboration with (army chief) Asim Munir,” Raja said. This tweet from Raja was withheld in Pakistan.

Pakistan plunged into a political crisis in April last year when a coalition of three opposition parties led by Shehbaz Sharif deposed Imran Khan as prime minister. Instead of walking away quietly, Khan upped the ante and pushed for a snap election. He has won unprecedented public support against what he calls an “imported government”.

Just months after his ousting, Khan’s party won six of the eight seats in the National Assembly, sending panic to the opposition into believing he could return if elections were held immediately. In the following months, Khan was disqualified from the National Assembly by the EC. Some political pundits believe the military went hand in hand with the ruling dispensation in an attempt to remove Khan from power.

The former prime minister claimed his life was in danger and he could be targeted. In March this year, Raja claimed that army chief General Asim Munir had approved another assassination plan for Imran Khan. “He might change DGI for optics, but DG(C) and his team will continue. Asim Munir is under intense pressure to deliver on the promises he made for his illegal appointment as army chief” , said the retired officer citing sources.

Sources claim COAS General Asim Munir approved another assassination plan for Imran Khan. He could change DGI for optics but DG(C) and his team will continue. Asim Munir is under intense pressure to keep the promises he made for his illegal appointment as army chief.

Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) March 2, 2023

In November last year, Khan’s convoy was shot dead by a gunman during a rally in Wazirabad. The former prime minister was injured after being shot in the leg. “It was clearly an assassination attempt,” PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters. “If the shooter hadn’t been caught by people there, the whole party leadership would have been wiped out.”

Two weeks later, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court said there was another possibility of another assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

