Boris Johnson probably wanted to visit the Queen despite Covid infection





Home page Policy Will: Moritz Serif Divide Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Boris Johnson, then the new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister-elect, upon her arrival at Buckingham Palace. Victoria Jones/dpa Boris Johnson’s corona policy has made headlines. The latest might not only outrage Royals fans. LONDON – That visit could have been dangerous: The new book Johnson at 10: The Inside Story by authors Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell confirms that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Queen Elizabeth II. wanted to meet on March 18, 2020 – although he already has covid– had symptoms. At the start of the pandemic, Johnson was unwilling to cancel his weekly meeting with the monarch, despite his apparent illness and the laws in effect at the time. Johnson wanted to become queen with Corona – Premier himself was hospitalized a little later Palace officials were very concerned about the risk of exposing the Queen, who was over 90 at the time, to the virus. Eventually, Johnson was persuaded to hold the meeting by telephone. The Queen was reportedly surprised that she could not understand the Prime Minister because of his heavy cough. THE Mirror originally reported that Johnson had requested the royal reunion despite his illness. However, Downing Street officials dismissed the story as completely untrue at the time. Johnson finally tested positive for the corona virus on March 27, 2020 and even had to be hospitalized afterwards. Also in the sequel to The pandemic made Johnson’s headlines with the refusal of quarantineas well as Merkur.de reported. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. The monarch died in the presence of her family and under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. Until her death, the steadfast queen carried out her duties valiantly, partly from her Scottish domain. Queen Elizabeth II was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926 in London. She was the first child of Prince Albert, then second in line to the British throne, and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. After the abdication of Albert’s brother, Edward VIII, in 1936, Prince Albert became King George VI. crowned and Elizabeth became heiress apparent. The young princess grew up in London and Windsor with her sister Margaret. From an early age, Elizabeth prepared for her future role as queen. Queen Elizabeth II first met Philip in 1934 In 1934, then aged eight, he met Elizabeth for the first time Prince Philip from Greece and Denmark, who was five years older than her. The two stayed in touch and met on several occasions until their engagement was finally announced on July 9, 1947. On November 20 of the same year, Elizabeth and Philip’s wedding took place at the Westminster Abbey in London. The couple had four children: heir apparent Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. (mse)

