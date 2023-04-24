Private talks by Boris Johnson and Donald Trump over NHS privatization reveal the denials were bogus – Byline Times





The former prime minister feared his talks with the US president over privatizing the NHS would cause ‘harm’ if they became public, a new book claims

Boris Johnson has privately discussed privatizing the NHS with Donald Trump, according to a new biography of the former prime minister.

The claim, which is contained in an excerpt from Johnson at 10: The Inside Story by Anthony Seldon, published today by The Times, suggests the former prime minister asked Trump not to publicly mention their discussions because they could create “mischief” if they were to become widely known.

However, he suggested they could discuss it together in private.

Some people in my party and other parties might screw up if you talk about doing that, Donald, Johnson told him. “Let’s talk about whatever you like in private when you’re here, but we can keep it to ourselves.”

Johnson’s comments to Trump came as Downing Street grew concerned that his association with the then US president had become a “liability” for his personal “brand”.

Allegations of secret talks between the two countries over privatizing the NHS were denied at the time.

The Johnsons government faced allegations in 2019 of secret planning to privatize the National Health Service as part of a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States. At the time, then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn released official documents suggesting British officials had held secret trade talks with US companies over the NHS.

Adam Bienkov

The documents suggested America was seeking full market access to Britain’s healthcare services post-Brexit.

The Johnsons government dismissed the claims at the time, insisting the NHS would still remain off the table in talks with the United States.

Then-Secretary of International Trade Liz Truss also described the claims as a conspiracy theory, saying Corbyn was “getting desperate and outright lying to the public about the contents of these documents.”

As we have always made clear, the NHS will not be on the table of any future trade deal and the price the NHS pays for medicines will not be on the table,” she claimed. “This kind of conspiracy theory fueled with nonsense doesn’t sit well with the leader of a major political party.

However, fears of secret Conservative government plans to sell the NHS have long been part of the national debate.

In 2016, former Tory Prime Minister John Major warned his party would seek to destroy the NHS if it were put in the hands of Brexit campaign leaders. “The NHS is about as safe with them as a pet hamster would be with a hungry python,” Major said of Johnson and his colleague Michael Gove.

The Conservative Party has long sought NHS ‘reforms’, including greater private involvement.

In the aftermath of the 2005 general election, half a dozen members of Rishi Sunak’s current government, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove, co-authored a book arguing that the NHS was no longer relevant in the 21st century.

The problem with the NHS is… that the system remains a centrally run state monopoly designed over half a century ago, they wrote.

We should [instead] finance patients, either through the tax system or through universal insurance, to purchase health care from the provider of their choice. People without resources would see their contributions supplemented or paid by the State.

OUR JOURNALISM DEPENDS ON YOU

Byline Times is funded by its subscribers. Receive our monthly print edition and help support independent, fearless journalism.

New to Byline Times? Please find here more information about us

SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION

A new type of independent, fearless newspaper outside the system. Fund better media.

Don’t miss a story! Sign up for our newsletter (and get a free edition published for you)

Our main investigations include: empire and the culture wars, Brexit, crony contracts, Russian interference, the coronavirus pandemic, democracy in danger and the crisis in British journalism. We are also introducing new color voices to Our Lives Matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bylinetimes.com/2023/04/24/boris-johnson-and-donald-trumps-private-talks-on-privatising-the-nhs-reveal-denials-were-untrue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos