Imran says government is using negotiations to block elections





— Former PM accuses Bajwa of betraying the people of Kashmir

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government is using negotiations with his Pakistani party Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as a ploy to postpone the elections.

In an interview for ARY News TV on Sunday, Khan revealed his party had yet to be approached by the government for a dialogue, suggesting a lack of genuine interest in reaching a resolution.

The Supreme Court, which recently heard a case involving the simultaneous holding of provincial and national parliamentary elections, gave all major political parties a week to agree on a date.

However, the ruling coalition refused to comply with the court order, citing their reluctance to engage in court-monitored talks. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Fazl ur-Rehman had described the talks between the PDM and the PTI as as instructed by the court, to talks at gunpoint.

The two are currently at an impasse over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the former insisting on holding provincial parliamentary elections while the government demands simultaneous elections nationwide.

During the interview, Khan told presenter Maria Memon that the party’s deputy chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had been given the mandate to negotiate with the government.

Khan also affirmed his party’s determination to hold elections in Punjab, citing the Supreme Court’s April 4 order directing the government to hold polls in the province on May 14.

He said the talks could only take place if the opposition had a proposal for joint elections. He called for their governments to be dissolved in May with a court-approved proposal on joint and immediate ballots.

Khan outlined the PTI’s terms for negotiations, including the removal of current gatekeeper configurations, which he deemed unconstitutional. He criticized the interim Punjab government for its “atrocities” towards its supporters, referring to the police operation at his residence in Lahore.

He also claimed that the setup fully helps PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

If the PTI were to return to power, Khan said he would focus on establishing the rule of law and rebuilding Pakistan. He condemned the PDM’s crackdown on its supporters, such as the death of supporter Ali Bilal alias Zill-i-Shah, which he called “unforgivable”.

Khan also accused former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of being a liar without ideology who had planned his ousting for a year. He alleged that Bajwa pressured the United States to approve his extension and wanted good relations with India regardless of the fate of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He further said that he received briefings and presentations on Sharif family corruption from former intelligence chiefs. Although he had more information than members of the public, Bajwa was ready to give the Sharif family a National Reconciliation Order (NRO), a good word.

Khan wondered how one could give NRO to thieves and sell Kashmir without any moral or ideological sense.

The former prime minister also accused Bajwa of rescuing Shehbaz Sharif, now prime minister, who was to be sentenced, and bringing him to the top. Khan argued that Bajwa’s actions showed he had no ideology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/04/24/imran-says-government-using-negotiations-to-stall-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos