PM Narendra Modi to lay stone of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone of the more than 1,500 crore Digital Science Park, billed as India’s first, and approaching Kerala Digital University at Technopark Phase IV-Technocity near Thiruvananthapuram. Situated next to Kerala Digital University on about 14 acres of land, the park has been designed as a multi-disciplinary, interactive and innovative zone with a focus on digital technologies, an official spokesperson said. It should be completed in two years. Centers of Excellence

It will house two buildings with a total area of ​​two lakh square feet. The former will span 1.5 lakh square feet over five floors and will house centers of excellence, including research labs and a digital incubator. The second will house the administrative office and the digital experience centers. The park will begin operations from the 10,000 square foot space in the Kabani Building located at Technopark Phase IV in the coming months. The first center on electronic systems design focusing on analog and mixed-signal systems, very-large-scale integration (VLSI) and artificial intelligence (AI) processors and related fields will emerge shortly thereafter. Responsible AI

British semiconductor and software design company ARM has signed an agreement with the Digital University on academic, research and start-up activities. The proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center will focus on both hardware and software aspects of Responsible AI, which leading multinational company NVIDIA will join as a partner. In a related development, the Digital University has signed with the University of Manchester, University of Oxford and University of Edinburgh. In the 2022-23 budget, the state government had announced the establishment of the Digital Science Park in an area of ​​10 lakh sq ft in two blocks. Out of a total expenditure of 1,500 crore, he has already sanctioned 200 crore. The rest will be generated from other sources, including industry partners, the spokesperson said. Triple helix pattern

The park will develop and operate an overlay communications network built on a triple helix involving universities, industry and government. Initially, it will host industrial and commercial units as well as technology start-ups in the fields of AI, robotics, electronics, smart hardware, sustainable and intelligent materials. One of its four thematic pillars is digital industry with a focus on Industry 4.0, covering electronics, semiconductors and very large scale integration (VLSI) and 5G communications, smart materials and medical materials. The second pillar is made up of digital applications that deal with e-mobility and digital health, while the third is digital deep technology with a focus on AI, Blockchain and security, geo-computing and sustainable. The fourth pillar is digital entrepreneurship encompassing new products, capabilities and jobs. high-end research

State-of-the-art research facilities will include clean rooms, a materials characterization facility, integrated sensor labs, energy labs, motor and drive labs, RF and wireless test labs, a unconventional computing center, a high-end data center, robotics labs, an electronics design center, software development labs, computing and computing labs, and blockchain and cybersecurity labs, said the spokesperson. SHARE Copy link

Posted on April 24, 2023

