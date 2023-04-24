To avoid vehicle build-up at peak of reverse flow, President Joko Widodo urges people to postpone travel schedules





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has appealed to the public to avoid the peak of Eid 2023 return flow by postponing the planned return from their hometown. According to President Joko Widodo, the delay is aimed at breaking up the buildup of vehicles expected to occur at the height of the return flow on April 24-25, 2023. “The government invites people who do not have urgent needs to avoid the peak of the return flow by postponing or postponing the return schedule after April 26, 2023,” President Joko Widodo said in a video posted online. on the Cabinet Secretariat YouTube channel on Monday. (24/4/2023). President Joko Widodo’s appeal came following data from the Ministry of Transport which predicts that around 203,000 vehicles every day from the eastern Trans Java Toll Road and Bandung direction will pass through the road. Jakarta-Cikampek toll gate. Also Read: GT Kalikangkung Semarang Return to Cikampek Utama Gets 20% Discount President Joko Widodo considers this number to be higher than the normal number of vehicles using this road. “Of course, this is a very large number compared to the normal number of 53,000 vehicles,” said the former governor of DKI Jakarta. President Joko Widodo added that the postponement provisions apply to the Civil State Apparatus (ASN), members of the TNI and Polri, and employees of the BUMN or the private sector with regulated technical rules. by the respective agencies or companies. Furthermore, President Joko Widodo also appealed to the public to remain cautious while returning to their respective destinations by complying with all rules and guidelines from field officers. President Joko Widodo also said he was grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved and the community, so that the return from Eid 2023 goes smoothly. “Thank God, the government and all parties involved and the role of the community, we can best manage the homecoming flow, so that we can get through the peak of the homecoming flow through history it a few days ago properly and smoothly,” he said. Also Read: From today, the peak of Lebaran return flow in 2023 will be smooth for Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy called on travelers and pemilir (returning travellers) to share rest periods at toll road rest areas.

