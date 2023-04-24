Trump gives Jim Jordan the wrong kind of partisan compliment





As a rule, Republicans have spent the last half century avoiding comparisons with Richard Nixon. It’s understandable: the late former president resigned in disgrace after being caught up in a series of indefensible scandals. Few GOP officials and candidates have wanted to be associated with Nixon or his legacy.

Donald Trump, however, is quite comfortable with Nixon’s comparisons.

Last month, for example, the former president opened up about his relationship with Nixon and his family, telling the Washington Examiner that Nixon’s biggest regret was stepping down during the Watergate impeachment crisis. He should have fought, Trump said.

The Republican added: His biggest mistake was not retaliating when Barry Goldwater and a group of senators and congressmen came up to him that very dark and dreary evening at the White House and said, Mr President, you do not have a vote. You must resign immediately. He resigned. It was his life’s regret that he didn’t fight back and very different from the man I knew.

In other words, as Trump described it, Nixon was guilty; he knew he was guilty; his public support had collapsed; and Congress was about to overthrow him. Trump believes quitting was the wrong choice nonetheless, and based on private conversations that may or may not have taken place, Trump would lead the public to believe that Nixon himself regretted his decision.

Last night, as The Hill reported, the former president went a step further.

Former President Trump compared himself to former President Nixon on Sunday, touting the support he enjoys in Congress and within his own party as he resisted impeachment proceedings and now faces battles ongoing legal.

In an interview with Mark Levin, which aired on Fox News last night, Trump said: I will never forget: When [impeachment] happened, we had such great support. Nixon had no support. You know, he just had no support. He was very, very tough on people. I get along with people. I mean, I have a great Jim Jordan and all these congressmen are great. They are truly amazing people.

He added that Nixon did not get along with people in Congress. He didn’t get along with the senators. But the thing is, we have some great people in the Republican Party, but I get along with them and they stuck together.

In terms of historical analysis, a lot of it was weird. Trump appears to believe Nixon lost GOP support, not because Congress faced overwhelming evidence of systemic abuse and a corrupt White House, but because Nixon had a strained personal relationship with congressional Republicans. . According to the theory, GOP lawmakers didn’t get along with Nixon, so they dumped him when Watergate reached boiling point. Trump, on the other hand, has maintained partisan support due to his charm and personality.

None of this reflects reality in any meaningful way.

But let’s not forget the five words that stood out to me the most during the Trump interview: I have a great Jim Jordan.

In other words, unlike Nixon, who had to deal with some principled GOP lawmakers, Trump enjoyed the instinctive support of Jordan and his cronies, who seemed and continue to seem indifferent to the guilt of former presidents. .

The comments last night were meant to be a compliment, but given the circumstances, they shouldn’t be taken as such. Trump effectively singled out the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee as a dumb ally who would support the former president regardless of propriety.

Indeed, Fox’s interview came a week after a New York Times report on the Ohio congressman, noting that Jordan is using his perch on the judicial panel to defend his most important political boss, Mr. Trump, and to attack his opponents. The article adds that Mr Jordan also acknowledged there was another goal at work, telling a conservative audience last year that the investigations would help frame the 2024 race in a way that benefits Mr. Trump.

Trump tends to view Republicans like Jordan as loyal employees, bidding on the Hill, an advantage Nixon didn’t enjoy 50 years ago. The chairman of the Judiciary Committee will likely accept his praise, even if he should find it embarrassing.

