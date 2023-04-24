US government should take Chinese international mediation seriously

China is becoming an active mediator in international conflicts. The United States government has questions about China’s goals and intentions, and how to respond at a time when US-China relations are deteriorating. International mediation aligns with China’s desire to maximize the global stability it needs for its own continued development. Chinese mediation can also benefit the rest of the world, including the United States; it can ease the U.S. peacekeeping burden and engage the two governments in cooperative efforts to bring traditional adversaries closer together.

Growing Chinese leadership

Over the past decade, China has steadily increased its global presence through diplomacy, support for international organizations and bilateral investment projects. He has always been an assertive participant in international forums, but now takes on a leadership role. As of early 2021, Chinese nationals held senior positions in five leading UN organizations; their appointments stem from a increased desire to increase China’s influence in international contexts. China has also taken the initiative to establish and develop non-Western multilateral organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Chinese leaders say they are encouraging a new system of country-to-country relations based on mutual benefits and interdependence. It’s a not-so-subtle critique of the old US-led system that aspired to the same values. The main difference, from China’s point of view, is that its new system will create a multipolar world orderrather than a unipolar or bipolar world order, in which China is seen as a positive contributor to global stability and growth.

This effort has expanded to encompass international mediation. In early 2023, China brokered an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations and direct contact between the two regional heavyweights and aspiring leaders of Shia and Sunni Muslims, for the first time in seven years.

More controversially, shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, China introduced a twelve point framework for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the cessation of hostilities. The proposal focused on respecting sovereignty, protecting civilians, minimizing nuclear risks, reducing the impact on critical supply chains and grain exports, conducting peace talks and abandonment of the mentality of the cold war. The latter is China’s way of criticizing NATO for continuing the bloc confrontation and posing a security threat to Russia. The United States criticized the proposal, examination China’s ability to act as an impartial mediator.

Defusing international tensions and bringing adversaries to the negotiating table benefits the entire global community. This is particularly true with regard to the war in Ukraine, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, has seen Russia increasingly resort to nuclear posture over the past twelve months and has been a significant factor in shortages. food and soaring prices, particularly in the world. south.

Why now?

At a recent Asia Society roundtable on China’s emergence as a mediator, former US ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk said oil purchases from Saudi Arabia and Iran were a key motivating factor for Chinese mediation between the two. So far, he argued, China has taken advantage of US security guarantees in the Persian Gulf. Beijing’s decision to take greater responsibility for stability in the Middle East, Indyk said, is positive for President Biden, who has made a campaign promise to end the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and Iran have armed opposing parties. Friendly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran increase the likelihood of a lasting peace. So far, US officials have reacted positively to the rapprochement negotiated by China.

But the United States has chastised China’s proposed framework for peace in Ukraine, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has suggested the peace plan could be a delaying tactic buy time for Russian mobilization.

It is difficult to see China as a truly impartial player in the conflict, despite Xi Jinping’s claims to the contrary. Xi and Vladimir Putin’s joint declaration of boundless friendship between China and Russia on the eve of the invasion, as well as Chinese adherence to Russian talking points when describing the war, suggest an inclination to the Russian side. According Daniel Russell, Vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, China’s warm relationship with Russia deters many in Washington from seeking to mend US-China relations.

However, China has always been careful to distinguish between a friendship and an alliance. After a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in January, China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang stressed that the relationship is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-direction in the third party. Former US Ambassador to Russia Thomas Pickering noted that China evolved into a more balanced position as the war progressed. It discusses a cessation of hostilities, negotiations, and nuclear risk reduction. The latter is high on the list of international concerns. Obtain guarantees against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons and the backup nuclear power plants would be a significant achievement, even if a lasting peace takes longer to achieve.

How should the United States react?

The United States should cooperate with China in the interests of mutually beneficial international stability, which would be welcome by many American allies and partners concerned about rising US-China tensions. Anxiety about possible erosion of US global influence is understandable, especially when a longtime ally like Saudi Arabia is willing to explore other options. Equally troubling is French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that Europe should reduce its dependence on the United States, particularly his warning that Europe should not be caught in crises that are not ours referring to Taiwan.

Finding common ground with China when possible could help dispel allied doubts about the direction of US-China policy. Following the advice of Senator Marco Rubio, who suggested that the United States withdraw from Ukraine and let Europe take care of itwould most likely increase allied disenchantment with the United States and increase opportunities for China to take the lead.

Asia Society experts have described China’s foreign policy as neutral: characterized by a willingness to engage with countries regardless of their political system and to invest without holding on to the same demands as the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) or the World Bank, such as government debt ceilings or reform of public enterprises. More importantly, they said countries welcomed this values-neutral approach. During his visit to Beijing, Macron hurry Xi to increase China’s role in mediating the conflict in Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has Many times expressed his desire to have a conversation with Xi. China is positioning itself to play a role in the reconstruction of post-war Ukraine, which makes sense given strong economic ties between the two countries. This is likely an important part of China’s motive for seeking a resolution to the war that does not politically destabilize its friend Russia or undo its investments in Ukraine.

Whatever the underlying motives, Beijing’s leaders seem determined to continue playing the role of international peacemaker. Some argue that ending the war on Chinese-brokered terms would weaken the “democratic world,” which should therefore strategically limit China’s role in Ukraine. But it might be better for the United States to work with China to broker a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Cooperation could minimize the potential threat to US global influence, signaling to the world that Washington will remain a committed global mediator and peacekeeper.