Erdoan promises new tax exemptions for traders





SOTCK EXCHANGE President Recep Tayyip Erdoan announced on April 24 new economic facilities for traders, including the exemption from the special consumption tax for vehicles and the tax on door-to-door sales made via online platforms before the elections of the May 14. Previously, we had introduced tax exemption for some of our traders. We also include those who sell their homemade products over the internet under the tax exemption, Erdoan said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the SIRO battery development and manufacturing campus in Gemlik district, province. northwest of Bursa. The new tax exemption will include those who sell their homemade products through online platforms, and the exemption limit will increase from 320,000 to 700,000 Turkish liras, he noted. Traders, who transport trade goods by taxi, minibus, minibus, midibus, bus and truck, will not pay special consumption tax when renewing their vehicles, he added. We had exempted the income tax of our traders, who were taxed in a simple way. We have set up a unique system in the world. Some 830,000 of our traders benefit from both income tax and VAT exemption, he said. The government has revamped the conditions to benefit from the simple procedure and includes market traders in 13 metropolitan cities, which are out of the simple procedure, in this practice, Erdoan said. The regulations will come into force with the new parliament to be established after the elections, he added. Hopefully this will be one of the first steps we take when the new parliament is operational, the president said. Erdoan also reiterated his determination to bring inflation down to single digits permanently. We will demand accountability for excessive price increases that have nothing to do with production costs, he said. Trkiye cannot increase people’s income unless the country’s industry, agriculture, energy and infrastructure are developed, he said. This is what we will achieve with the Century of Trkiye, he added. Recalling the gas reserves in the Black Sea, Erdoan said his government would invest in the country’s future with the profits from these natural sources. This gas, the reserve value of which is calculated at between 500 and 1 trillion dollars, will be supplied to our country, he said. The government will set up a family and youth bank aimed at financing studies that will strengthen the family institution and ensure the retirement of housewives by paying a third of their premiums with this support, the president explained. Elaborating on Togg, the car produced locally by Trkiyes and the battery production plant in Gemlik, Erdoan said, Togg is not just a car brand. At the same time, it is a technological evolution with its design and software. The battery is also the most important movement of this breakthrough. These batteries are products used not only at Togg but also in many areas.

