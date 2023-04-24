If Brazil was not, we do not like Catholics. . .

OUR Wee Country is divided on Casement and a football civil war is looming.

The Irish Football Association (IFA) is confident the stadium will be ready by the summer of 2028, should Ireland and the UK bid to host the Euros be successful. IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson is unequivocal about the many benefits Noel n Alan can expect to reap if France, Germany, Italy, Spain or England were among the first to set foot in the new state-of-the-art GAA stadium. Northern Ireland has hosted international sporting events on the world stage, he said, and this exciting collaboration between the Irish Football Association, government partners, Belfast City Council and the GAA will welcome the world for a UEFA Euro 2028 football festival that will unite, inspire and benefit generations to come.

VISION: What the new Casement will look like when completed

Meanwhile, a rebel alliance of fan clubs, politicians, concerned citizens and stakeholders are locked in the hills of Belfast, ready to descend on the capital singing God Save the King to save Loyal Ulster from prospect. huge financial and public relations boost for the sport. in the Province.

In part, the rebels oppose the idea because estimated costs have skyrocketed in the decade since the stadium closed. (Let us be merciful and set aside the fact that the delay was in part attributable to the fact that many of the same rebels spent this decade opposing the development claiming to share the concerns of some residents living near the stadium.) seems that many of the objectors have suddenly developed a passion for social services, nurses, schools, and orphanages for blind babies, all of which need the money far more than Casement.

The pragmatic wing of the rebel alliance (The Windsor Popular Front) have not completely ruled out the dreaded idea of ​​some of the world’s top players coming to Belfast. Their manifesto claims that Casement can only be part of the euro offer if the GAA dramatically increases the $15 million cost contribution it originally committed to all those years ago before almost everyone involved except them did everything in their power to stop him.

Meanwhile, the idea that football is played in a stadium that is not built for football is what has motivated purists who have aligned themselves with the cause. Football Games for Football Stadia reads the text on their war flag. Ideally, they’d like to see Windsor Park host the Euro games here, but since that venue has the capacity of Lisnagarvey’s hockey pitch, there’s just as much chance that CBS’ off-road pitch will get the go-ahead. .

The truth is, of course, that these objections are a sham. Forget false worries about costs, contributions, stadiums and all you have, the fact is that the image of the best players in the world playing in a state-of-the-art venue in Catholic West Belfast is being broadcast across the world while the Green and White Army gazes sullenly across the M1 is simply too ghastly a sight for some to contemplate.

The Giro d’Italia came to the North for two days in 2014, despite the fact that Newtownards Road is not Via del Corso and Ballymena is not Bologna. And guess what? The only part of this city not included in the itinerary was West Belfast.

It was a huge financial and public relations success, a success that would not only be replicated but magnified many times over if one of the world’s most glamorous sporting events came to Belfast. The IFA knows full well how much such a development would be in play here, although just as someone once remarked that they’d rather eat weed than be in the single market, the rebel alliance would refuse the cte de boeuf, risotto alla milanese and prawns al ajillo in favor of the usual pastie supper and a dairy orange.

Arlene has her just rewards

As part of its celebrations marking 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, Queens University this week presented former DUP leader Arlene Foster with a Chancellor’s Medal for her achievements in public service and civic leadership. .

The award recognizes Arlenes’ place in history as This Here Pravince’s first female prime minister, Queens says in the blurb for her GFA conference this week, which Squinter seems to be akin to handing over to a lottery winner a prize for his services to good fortune. After all, the best decision she ever made politically was to oppose the very deal that propelled her into the history books by quitting the UUP under pressure and buying a ticket for the manager. of Jurassic Park operations, Dr. Ian Paisley.

Other winners have instead been overshadowed by the singular focus on the Snarleen Arlenes Medal, so that other worthy ones can enjoy their public place in the sun, attached is the full list of Queens awards…

Boris Johnson: The Charles and Camilla Award for Services to the Family Unit and Marital Probity.

Jim Allister: The Royal Victoria Hospital Award for Blood Pressure Awareness Services.

Samy Wilson: The Taste of Ulster Award for Services to Sausages, Chippies and 99s.

Saddle Braverman: The Roy Chubby Brown Award for Racial Harmony, Public Speaking and Community Relations.

The BBC: The Humane Society Award for Services to Distressed and Unemployed Conservators.

Leo Varadkar: The Mary Lou McDonald Award for service to Sinn Fin.

Doug Beattie: The Elon Musk Award for Outstanding Effort in Social Media Outreach.

Tony Blair: The Israel Tourist Board Award for Service to Peace in the Middle East.

Jeffrey Donaldson: The Jamie Bryson Order of the Blue Bin for Courage in Leadership.

Keir Starmer: The Boris Johnson Award for Outstanding Ethics and Political Principles.

Stephane Nolan: The Swami Vivekinanda Award for radio services to mindfulness, positivity and inner peace.

UK News: The Beano/Dandy/Topper Award for Excellence in Broadcasting.

Ian Paisley: The Alan Whicker Award for Travel and Hospitality.

Attention: a letter will not be enough

AMAZING the depth of emotion and anger over the trans debate, particularly following the rally called by Posie Parker at the Big Fish on Sunday after which opposing sides were at loggerheads on social media.

Squinters aware that many people, including his family and friends, rightly or wrongly, are extremely concerned about the issue of trans people in public spaces, although it is interesting that they became furious about it exactly at the same time as the right-wing media in Ireland and Britain were busy telling people to… get mad. And at the same time as the vice-president of the Conservative Party let slip that in the absence of Jeremy Corbyn, the Tories would make the culture wars the central axis of their next election campaign, with a particular emphasis on trans people .

SISTERS: Posie Parker introduces Jolene Bunting at the rally

Leaving aside the pros and cons of the argument, it’s objectively the truth that the Parkers events are a magnet for horrible people. Fascists, Holocaust deniers, racists and haters of all kinds piggyback on populist concerns in an effort to present their extreme and often violent ideologies to an audience that would normally be neither welcoming nor even receptive.

That’s why we’ve seen the rather unedifying sight of people with otherwise progressive politics desperately trying to explain that the Big Fish event was open to anyone and we can’t help it if bad people show up. Which is fine, as far as it goes, but the fact is that the appearance of the first British types at Parker rallies is as predictable as the appearance of blue bags at an Orange parade. What if you show up to a rally where you know for a fact you’re going to rub shoulders with people who later in the evening are going to be putting on masks and picketing migrant centers or spouting raw hate from anonymous online accounts with union jacks and israel flags, well…it’s your decision and owning it would rather be more honest than denial of anything to do with me-guv.

And there’s a reason Parker is the darling of secretly funded pro-family lobby groups in the US and UK and it’s not that they share his avowed concern for women and girls. It’s that they see trans people as a divisive issue to divide the LGBTQ community. Indeed, groups have already sprung up with the Q for queer and the T for the trans letters removed from their acronyms. But if the L for lesbian, G for gay, and B for bi who turned on their former trans siblings think their letters won’t be next on the target list, they haven’t bothered to find out what what does pro-family mean?

Charlie is not my darling…

A YOUGOV poll has found more than half of Britons don’t care about the upcoming coronation of King Charles (above), even though right-wing media, including the conservative-controlled BBC, would have us believe it is the most exciting thing to happen in London since Jim Davidson’s comeback gig in 2003.

Squinter has no idea why the Jo Soaps of Birmingham, Glasgow and Merthyr Tydfil are so indifferent towards Charlie. Fair enough, he regularly had fun with Camilla while Princess Diana cried in the next room. But, look, Squinter has good faith that they locked the door and did their best to keep the noise down and didn’t leave any underwear lying around.

Yes, Charles accepted briefcases full of cash from Qatari politicians, but his minions informed the media that he would no longer personally accept cash donations from Arab oligarchs and, of course, it is to his credit that ‘he no longer dirty his hands with dosh oligarch and will have an intermediary dirty his hands instead.

And true, Prince Harry said Camilla was dangerous and a villain who left bodies on the streets in her desperation to manipulate the public image of her as the woman who messed with Charles on the Queen of heart. But of course, what’s a bit of adultery at the expense of a mentally fragile wife with two young sons if you can’t play wicked stepmother to one of the princes 25 years later?