Hunter Biden’s legal team wants Treasury to investigate former Trump aide and Congress to take action against MTG





Hunter Bidens’ legal team is asking the Treasury Department to investigate a former Trump aide for circulating federal banking records related to the president’s son and to Congress to take action against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for his statements about Biden.

Letters sent Monday morning to the House Ethics Committee and the Office of the Inspector General of the Treasury Department and obtained by NBC News are among the latest efforts in an increasingly public and aggressive strategy by the legal team of Hunter Bidens, led by attorney Abbe Lowell.

Lowell declined to comment.

The Treasury letter notes that former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler obtained and posted on his website five suspicious activity reports, or SARs, from JPMorgan Chase that involve or are linked to Hunter Biden.

Financial institutions must file SARs with the Treasury Department whenever there are transactions that could indicate illegal activity. Unauthorized disclosures by DAS, which are confidential, may be prosecuted.

Garrett Ziegler, second from right, at the White House with Donald Trump.White House Photo/Garrett Ziegler via Truth Social

The letter notes that Ziegler said he worked with a JPMorgan Chase insider to obtain the SARs and asks that Ziegler be investigated for possibly violating federal banking laws.

Ziegler used Mr. Bidens SARs and other financial documents to create a false narrative that Mr. Biden is associated with a human trafficking ring. In his persistent and continuing spread of this fictional tale, Ziegler called on House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to release Mr. Bidens’ private information to an even wider audience.

The letter notes that the Republican-led House Oversight Committee released excerpts from two of the SARs in a recent report titled A President Compromised: The Biden Family Investigation and that during a press conference, Comer, R- Ky., falsely stated that a SAR connects Hunter Biden and his business associates to international human trafficking, among other illegal activities.

Ziegler, who worked in the Trump White House as an aide to economic adviser Peter Navarro, recently became a focus of Bidens’ legal team for his alleged role in obtaining and releasing the data. personal Bidens, sources said. He was among 11 people who received evidence preservation letters in February in anticipation of future litigation, as NBC News previously reported.

The letter to the Treasury Department also notes that Ziegler sought to become involved in Bidens’ ongoing child custody case in Arkansas as an expert witness, which may have contributed to his access to financial information. Bidens confidential. Surely it’s no coincidence that once Ziegler got involved in this child support case, he immediately started bragging in public about having access to Mr. Bidens’ tax returns.

Ziegler did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Treasury Department’s OIG acknowledged receipt of the letter and said it was reviewing the request.

In a statement, Comer said that [House Oversight] The committees’ primary focus remains the Biden family’s vast influence-peddling machine, uncovered through our review of banking records and other financial transactions. It’s no surprise that the Biden family is launching desperate attacks and trying to keep the truth out.

In Letter to House Ethics Committee, Bidens Lawyers Call for Action Against Greene, R-Ga., for His Statements and Conduct Regarding Biden, Alleging Violations of House Ethics Code and formal standards of conduct. Rep. Greene’s unethical conduct stems from her ongoing verbal attacks, defamatory statements, posting of photos and personal data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden. None of these could be considered part of legitimate legislative activity, the letter states.

The letter notes that Greene alleged on Twitter that the Biden family had engaged in a human trafficking ring and that in January she posted photos of Hunter Biden and his niece and daughter to her Truth Social account. another family member, suggesting they were prostitutes.

Greene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

