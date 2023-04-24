The staggering reversal of fortunes of Joe Biden and Donald Trump





Four years ago, Joe Biden was about to embark on his third bid to become President of the United States, after having been part of the political scene for decades. At the time, he was facing an incumbent President in the person of Donald Trump, who had risen through many ranks of power, rising from businessman and reality TV star to 45th Commander-in-Chief.

As America approaches the 2024 presidential election, these same two favorites seem likely to face each other again. This time, the tables seem to have turned on each of their fortunes, but not in the way some might have expected.

With Biden’s announcement that he will seek a second term in the White House due on Tuesday, the Democratic incumbent will likely cross a thin Democratic field and looks best placed to take on the Republican nominee. This may in part be due to Biden’s legislative agenda, which saw the passage of landmark bills such as the Cut Inflation Act.

His opponent will wage a very different campaign, while fighting the criminal charges brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney. Trump denies the charges and he and his allies have described them as politically motivated.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks through the Rose Garden of the White House on his way aboard Marine One April 21, 2023 (L) and (R) Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Their paths in the next election are very different from last time. Drew Angerer/Scott Olson/Getty Images

“The Democrats would much rather run against Trump, for whom the negatives are very high, including among independents,” Christopher Phelps, professor of American political history and elections at the University of Nottingham, told Newsweek. , UK.

Biden’s aides plan to release a launch video on April 25, marking exactly four years since he fired the starting gun in his previous run, the Associated Press reported. He made a short-lived bid in the 1988 election and then again in 2008, this time with another two decades of top-level experience under his belt, eventually becoming Barack Obama’s vice president.

Now sitting in turn behind the Resolute Desk, Democrats say the 80-year-old – who is already the oldest president in US history and will turn 82 shortly after election night – will use what they see as its legislative achievements as the basis of its pitch to the electorate, rather than hitting hard on the campaign trail.

“Biden delivers and advocates for re-election before, during and after any official campaign announcement,” Scott Mulhauser, a Democratic consultant and former Biden spokesman, told AP.

He added that his “victories on the economic and political fronts” were “what success looks like” and “how incumbents win.”

“Biden is very old and he looks old now,” Phelps said. “On the other hand, he’s beyond reproach to a lot of people in a lot of ways; he’s non-threatening in a lot of ways, and Trump isn’t.” He noted that Trump, at 76, “is not a spring chicken.”

Biden’s defenders argue the president inherited a global pandemic that had a profound impact on the country’s economy, and then brought America back to growth and created more than 12 million jobs, while orchestrating the global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A USA Today/Suffolk poll of 1,200 voters, conducted between April 15 and 18, found that 85% of those who voted for Biden in 2020 thought he had done a good job while in office. However, 43% of his voters were less enthusiastic about backing him next time, compared to 24% who were more enthusiastic.

Others have noted that Trump’s re-election campaign has also unfolded against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, and that of recent US presidents he is the only one under whom Russia has not invaded another country. . The same poll found that 93% of his constituents felt he had done a good job. Unlike Biden, 45% said they were more excited about voting for him in 2024 than last time, compared to 33% who were less excited.

Although Biden supporters highlight the Cut Inflation Act among his accomplishments, voters seem unconvinced of his handling of the economy in general.

“It’s a time of very high inflation and high employment, but if inflation eats away at the feeling of prosperity, it reduces the value of unemployment. [rate] politically,” Phelps said. “It’s a little easy to be oversimplified about this, but as a basic assumption, it works, that Americans tend to vote in presidential politics based on their perceived economic interests, and what matters most is the perceived direction of the economy – not necessarily the state of the economy.

According to an April 7 Pew Research Center poll, some 61% of U.S. voters have low levels of trust in Biden to make good economic policy decisions. It’s unchanged since 2022. It also revealed that 65% had a low level of trust. confidence in both his immigration policy and his relationship with China, numbers that have deteriorated for Biden over the past year.

Phelps said much of the election outcome will depend on how the United States weathers a possible recession next year. But it will also depend on other variables, Phelps explained, such as culture wars issues like abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, which have already resulted in a shift toward Democratic candidates in swing states.

One would generally think that being the first president in US history to face a criminal indictment would be a death sentence for a candidate’s hopes of a political comeback. But the felony charges against Trump in late March appear to have bolstered his support, with two-thirds of his 2020 voters indifferent to the indictment and another 27% saying they were more likely to vote for him.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks during the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on April 21, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. He has “in a way, all of Trump’s political instincts,” a political scientist said. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump also faces a separate investigation in Georgia into efforts to nullify the state’s 2020 election, as well as an FBI probe into classified documents found after he left office at his Mar-a residence. -Lago, Florida.

It also wouldn’t be the first presidential campaign he’s run while rife with controversy. In 2016 he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced charges of sexual misconduct, which he denied, and perhaps most famously was filmed saying he could catch women “by the p****”, for which he apologized.

Recent polls have comfortably put Biden ahead of Trump in a likely runoff in 2024, but only by a few points. A YouGov poll, conducted between April 14 and 17 of 1,027 registered voters, put the incumbent president four points ahead of Trump. However, several more recent election surveys by YouGov and Harris give Trump a lead of 1% and 5%, respectively.

Phelps said that although the United States was “several miles away from Election Day in political terms”, these snapshots were “interesting” because they suggested that “the President of the United States against any Republican candidate is the underdog”. .

He added that the Democrats were not in “superb shape”, but said: “It can work in the Democrats’ favor because when Democratic voters are nervous about the outcome – when they feel it’s not not sure for the incumbent – that’s when they’re more likely to both get out of the house and head to the polls, so the worry factor can actually be energizing.

Biden’s early announcement could serve to ward off any Democratic rivals. So far, only self-help author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who spoke out against vaccines and launched his campaign on Wednesday, have said.

By contrast, Trump is likely to face a Republican field with at least one other strong contender. Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, and Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, said, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should throw his hat in the ring.

If DeSantis did, though recent polls suggest he would struggle to beat Trump in the primaries, facing Biden, polls suggest he could pull a similar lead over Trump.

Phelps said the Florida governor “in a way has all of Trump’s political instincts” when it comes to culture wars rhetoric, but also “doesn’t come with all the personal baggage and looks younger” . However, he argued that the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections, which gave the GOP tight control of the House, suggested to “many moderate voters, they want the extremism to stop.”

Update 4/24/23, 11 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional background information.

