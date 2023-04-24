Erdoan slams Kldarolu for swearing to free Demirta, calls imprisoned leader a terrorist





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has slammed one of his rivals, presidential candidate Kemal Kldarolu, for promising to release imprisoned Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirta if elected president in the May elections, calling Demirta a terrorist, local media reported on Monday. Kldarolu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and joint presidential candidate of a six-party opposition bloc, is one of the two main candidates in Turkey’s May 14 presidential election, the other being the the country’s current president, Erdoan. During a speech Monday in the western province of Bursa, Erdoan criticized Kldarolu for his election promise to free political prisoners, including figures such as Demirta, a former leader of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) which is behind the bars since November 2016. , and philanthropist Osman Kavala. Mr. Kemal says Well empty the prisons. But Turkey is a country that adheres to the rule of law. He even says he will release the terrorist Selo, the president said, referring to Demirta. Demirta ran against Erdoan as the presidential candidate in the 2014 and 2018 elections. Erdoan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), in addition to their ultranationalist electoral partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), accuse the HDP of links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). ) banned and also accuse other opposition parties of collaborating with him from time to time. The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community, has been waging a bloody campaign in southeastern Turkey since 1984. The HDP is currently facing a shutdown case for attempting to destroy the indivisibility between state and people, and hundreds of its politicians, including former co-chairs, are behind bars on terrorism charges, while the Most of the 65 HDP mayors elected in the predominantly Kurdish Southeast in 2019 have been replaced by government-appointed administrators. Meanwhile, Kldarolu pledged at a campaign rally in northeastern Kars province on Monday to end the practice of appointing administrators to replace elected local authorities, which he has described as the biggest hurdle before democracy, if elected president in May. According to an April poll by research firm ORC, Kldarolu has a chance of winning the next presidential election with the support of 48.9% of participants, just short of the 50% plus one vote he needs to win. the race in the first lap. , while Erdoan got 41.5%. A second survey conducted by the company later the same month also showed Kldarolus voting at 49.3%, while Erdoan got 42.4%. The ORC survey is considered important because it predicted the results of Turkey’s 2018 elections more accurately than other pollsters. Erdoan, who has been in power for 20 years, faces his toughest challenge yet as a growing number of opinion polls show him trailing Kldarolu. The president has been blamed for the country’s worst economic crisis in years and the poor response to the twin earthquakes that hit the south of the country, killing tens of thousands and leaving millions homeless. in February. Like? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

