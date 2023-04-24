Could China serve as an intermediary for Israeli-Palestinian peace? – analysis

The past week has seen an interesting discussion around China playing a possible role in bringing peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The discussion illustrates China’s growing role in the Middle East.

After China helped broker a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, it appeared that Beijing could solve many problems by posing as an outsider with no real agendas or baggage.

China’s foreign minister has indicated that Beijing may play a role in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, according to reports released last week. He had separate calls with Israel and the Palestinians, The Guardian reported.

“The separate phone calls between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and senior Israeli and Palestinian diplomats come amid recent moves by Beijing to position itself as a regional mediator,” the report said.

According to an article by Al-Ain media in the United Arab Emirates, for many years, “China has maintained good relations with the Palestinians and the Israelis, but it has not presented itself as a mediator to resolve the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis. two parts “.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses representatives of Arab League member states during a China-Arab forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 10, 2018. (THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)

China has now played a role in bringing Saudi Arabia and Iran closer together, so why not tackle another area of ​​tensions, according to the report.

“Israel sees the United States as the exclusive mediator in its conflict with the Palestinians and has always rejected European, UN and Russian mediation,” he said.

It seems that the Palestinians think that the Chinese could play a positive role. This issue was raised by Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki last week. However, China is now seen as a rival by the United States, and Washington has made it clear to Israel and other countries that they should be wary of China’s influence, especially as it could be linked to sensitive technology.

This has been at the heart of several controversies over the years, such as China’s investment in ports or communications. Because Israel has such close ties with the United States and Israeli defense companies have many American partners, China’s role in the region is increasingly in the spotlight. In fact, China’s growing influence in Israel appears to have peaked a few years ago.

China is reaching out to the Palestinians. Beijing says it backs the PA, seeks to continue helping the Palestinians, and backs the two-state solution. The Chinese said they would welcome visits from Palestinian officials.

So how would China facilitate peace talks with Israel and the Palestinians?

SO HOW would China facilitate peace talks with Israel and the Palestinians? Considering how China recently signed a 25-year agreement with Iran, is it now an impartial actor? The global changes occurring as a result of COVID and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have changed things so much that Beijing would find it a difficult struggle these days.

Nevertheless, China seemed to have a message discipline on this issue. He spoke to Israel and the Palestinians. Chinese President Xi Jinping looks serious. This could develop in many ways, and China could try to play a bigger role of mediator and play a bigger role.

This will put Israel in a delicate position. If Israel doesn’t seem interested, it could cause China to see Israel in a negative light and start investing more in relations with the Palestinians and Iran. Tehran also has interests here. Iran’s agenda is to undermine the Palestinian Authority and wreak havoc in Palestinian cities through arms smuggling.

China is officially against militants, terrorists and chaos. Beijing claims to want stability in the region and wants agreements between the warring parties so that it can develop trade relations.

China has been talking about its Belt and Road Initiative for years. This was supposed to bind the region together in economic terms. However, once again, the Russian war in Ukraine and US-China tensions changed the game. Russia’s war is accelerating processes in international relations, which means it is accelerating China’s confrontation with the West.

Despite France’s openness, Beijing signals that it supports Moscow in undermining the rules-based international order. Beijing continues to make comments about the Baltic states that cause consternation in the West.

On the other hand, as the Belt and Road Initiative may not be so important these days, because the world is more divided and the soft, quiet and consistent approach of the China to influence construction in the region has changed, it is unclear whether the economy-stability model is even relevant.

For example, for many years we were told that linking the Russian economy to Europe would reduce the risk of war. In the end, this neoliberal globalization agenda failed because China and Russia showed that despite their economic ties, they became more nationalistic, authoritarian and hostile to the West.

Thus, democratic peace or the Belt and Road did not materialize. So how will China’s talks on negotiating peace agreements materialize?

For China, the role of mediator is reinforced by the fact that it does not have a major historical role in the region. On the other hand, he suffers from declining perceptions of neutrality in the region as he plays a bigger role here. This means countries are all pouring their hopes and beliefs into China for what it could be for the region, and as with all diminishing returns and feedback loops, it will inevitably fail because you can’t be everything for everything the world.

The region is used to having expectations and then being angry when they are not met. At the same time, China does not have a long historical experience in mediation or conflict resolution. The United States, despite its baggage, has a long role to play in helping to end the conflicts. It dates back over 100 years, when Teddy Roosevelt’s administration helped end the Russo-Japanese War.

China’s record closer to home in ending conflict does not bode well for the restoration of peace in the region. A more powerful China is clearly on the rise, and it is willing to take risks, such as working with the Saudis and Iranians. That may not mean that what he achieved in those talks can be replicated.