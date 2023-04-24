Politics
Could China serve as an intermediary for Israeli-Palestinian peace? – analysis
The past week has seen an interesting discussion around China playing a possible role in bringing peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The discussion illustrates China’s growing role in the Middle East.
After China helped broker a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, it appeared that Beijing could solve many problems by posing as an outsider with no real agendas or baggage.
China’s foreign minister has indicated that Beijing may play a role in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, according to reports released last week. He had separate calls with Israel and the Palestinians, The Guardian reported.
“The separate phone calls between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and senior Israeli and Palestinian diplomats come amid recent moves by Beijing to position itself as a regional mediator,” the report said.
According to an article by Al-Ain media in the United Arab Emirates, for many years, “China has maintained good relations with the Palestinians and the Israelis, but it has not presented itself as a mediator to resolve the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis. two parts “.
China has now played a role in bringing Saudi Arabia and Iran closer together, so why not tackle another area of tensions, according to the report.
“Israel sees the United States as the exclusive mediator in its conflict with the Palestinians and has always rejected European, UN and Russian mediation,” he said.
It seems that the Palestinians think that the Chinese could play a positive role. This issue was raised by Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki last week. However, China is now seen as a rival by the United States, and Washington has made it clear to Israel and other countries that they should be wary of China’s influence, especially as it could be linked to sensitive technology.
This has been at the heart of several controversies over the years, such as China’s investment in ports or communications. Because Israel has such close ties with the United States and Israeli defense companies have many American partners, China’s role in the region is increasingly in the spotlight. In fact, China’s growing influence in Israel appears to have peaked a few years ago.
China is reaching out to the Palestinians. Beijing says it backs the PA, seeks to continue helping the Palestinians, and backs the two-state solution. The Chinese said they would welcome visits from Palestinian officials.
So how would China facilitate peace talks with Israel and the Palestinians?
SO HOW would China facilitate peace talks with Israel and the Palestinians? Considering how China recently signed a 25-year agreement with Iran, is it now an impartial actor? The global changes occurring as a result of COVID and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have changed things so much that Beijing would find it a difficult struggle these days.
Nevertheless, China seemed to have a message discipline on this issue. He spoke to Israel and the Palestinians. Chinese President Xi Jinping looks serious. This could develop in many ways, and China could try to play a bigger role of mediator and play a bigger role.
This will put Israel in a delicate position. If Israel doesn’t seem interested, it could cause China to see Israel in a negative light and start investing more in relations with the Palestinians and Iran. Tehran also has interests here. Iran’s agenda is to undermine the Palestinian Authority and wreak havoc in Palestinian cities through arms smuggling.
China is officially against militants, terrorists and chaos. Beijing claims to want stability in the region and wants agreements between the warring parties so that it can develop trade relations.
China has been talking about its Belt and Road Initiative for years. This was supposed to bind the region together in economic terms. However, once again, the Russian war in Ukraine and US-China tensions changed the game. Russia’s war is accelerating processes in international relations, which means it is accelerating China’s confrontation with the West.
Despite France’s openness, Beijing signals that it supports Moscow in undermining the rules-based international order. Beijing continues to make comments about the Baltic states that cause consternation in the West.
On the other hand, as the Belt and Road Initiative may not be so important these days, because the world is more divided and the soft, quiet and consistent approach of the China to influence construction in the region has changed, it is unclear whether the economy-stability model is even relevant.
For example, for many years we were told that linking the Russian economy to Europe would reduce the risk of war. In the end, this neoliberal globalization agenda failed because China and Russia showed that despite their economic ties, they became more nationalistic, authoritarian and hostile to the West.
Thus, democratic peace or the Belt and Road did not materialize. So how will China’s talks on negotiating peace agreements materialize?
For China, the role of mediator is reinforced by the fact that it does not have a major historical role in the region. On the other hand, he suffers from declining perceptions of neutrality in the region as he plays a bigger role here. This means countries are all pouring their hopes and beliefs into China for what it could be for the region, and as with all diminishing returns and feedback loops, it will inevitably fail because you can’t be everything for everything the world.
The region is used to having expectations and then being angry when they are not met. At the same time, China does not have a long historical experience in mediation or conflict resolution. The United States, despite its baggage, has a long role to play in helping to end the conflicts. It dates back over 100 years, when Teddy Roosevelt’s administration helped end the Russo-Japanese War.
China’s record closer to home in ending conflict does not bode well for the restoration of peace in the region. A more powerful China is clearly on the rise, and it is willing to take risks, such as working with the Saudis and Iranians. That may not mean that what he achieved in those talks can be replicated.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/article-740131
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Could China serve as an intermediary for Israeli-Palestinian peace? – analysis
- US asks South Korea not to fill China’s chip shortages: report | Technology
- Poonam Dhillon and Rajkummar Rao gear up for UK Asian Film Festival – Deadline
- Major rule change to speed up college football games in 2024 and beyond
- CCS Fashion Students Push Boundaries With Various Capsule Collections At 2023 Show
- Snapchat’s My AI chatbot faces criticism over user privacy and accuracy concerns
- Government uses negotiations to delay elections: Imran
- Erdoan slams Kldarolu for swearing to free Demirta, calls imprisoned leader a terrorist
- Kim Kardashian and North West step out for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards
- Lake City Bank Opens Newest Branch at 16 Tech, Bank’s 53rd Office
- The staggering reversal of fortunes of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
- To avoid peak ebb, president urges people to go home April 26, 2023