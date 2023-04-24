Trump to release King’s letter ‘without his permission’





Donald Trump is to publish a personal letter from the king without the monarch’s permission, according to the Telegraph.

The letter will appear in a new book of personal correspondence with world leaders, public figures and celebrities to be published on Tuesday.

The letter, which was written in 1995 when the King was Prince of Wales, thanks Mr Trump for offering honorary membership to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He wishes Mr. Trump success at his new private club, which the former president opened after buying the mansion, and expressed interest in visiting it.

He also reportedly suggested that Mr Trump, who was a property developer at the time, visit his architectural institute in London.

In another letter sent on July 3, 1997, a few weeks before her death, Diana, Princess of Wales, thanked Donald for the flowers he sent her on her birthday.

They are truly beautiful, and I am deeply touched that you thought of me in such a special way, she wrote.

On July 23, 2013, former Prime Minister David Cameron responded to a letter from Mr Trump complaining about wind turbines near his Scottish golf courses.

In signing the letter, David, Mr. Cameron told Mr. Trump that he understood his strong views on wind power.

Explaining that Britain was committed to a balanced energy mix, which included renewables, Mr Cameron added: I understand that wind, in particular, can be controversial for some communities.

He said: We have made it clear that the need for renewable energy does not automatically trump environmental protections.

Miss Universe pageant

The book also contains an exchange of letters between Mr Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2013, announcing the exciting news that the Miss Universe pageant was being brought to Russia.

Inviting Mr. Putin to be guest of honor, Mr. Trump added: I know our Moscow pageant will be our biggest and best Miss Universe ever, and we are already overwhelmed with a very positive response and extent of international and Russian media.

Mr Trump added that the Trump Organization had turned down other competing countries that wanted to host the event.

In response, Mr Putin sent his congratulations on their success in bringing the competition to Moscow.

I hope that all participants in this remarkable event will leave with fond memories of their visit to the Russian capital.

He added: It’s a pity that we couldn’t have our meeting, but I hope we can talk during one of your next visits to Russia.

On December 15, 2016, when Mr. Trump was now president-elect, Mr. Putin sent his warmest regards.

Laying down a political marker, Mr. Putin added: The serious global and regional challenges that our countries have had to face in recent years show that the relationship between Russia and the United States remains an important factor in ensuring the stability and security of the modern world.

He added: I hope that after you take office as President of the United States of America, we will be able – by acting constructively and pragmatically – to take concrete steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation. in different fields as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level.

Simon Cowell

The correspondence has its lightest moments, including a 2009 letter from Simon Cowell to Mr Trump, accompanying a tape with excerpts from Britains Got Talent.

Mr Trump had been in talks about appearing on an American version of the show.

I really hope it works, Mr. Cowell wrote. I wish you were on it.

Letters to Trump is published by Winning Team Publishing, co-founded by Mr. Trump.

