Boris Johnson accused of lying on ‘Partygate’





Boris Johnson. file picture

London: The head of the civil service in England at the time the infamous Partygate happened, reportedly accused Boris Johnson of lying in his new book about the rollercoaster of old timers as UK Prime Minister. In the book titled – Johnson at 10, Sir Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, the Cabinet Secretary, detailed their conflicts with Johnson. In an excerpt quoted in a report by The Independent, Case allegedly told a friend: “I don’t know what more I can do to stand up to a prime minister who lies. The cabinet secretary claimed to have confronted Johnson but wrote that “he’s not listening to me”. The book does not go into detail about the circumstances behind Case’s comments, such as when he might have believed Johnson had lied or the advice he provided regarding gatherings at 10 Downing Street during the Covid pandemic. . He suggested the cabinet secretary could be called before MPs who are still investigating whether Johnson misled parliament about what he knew about illegal parties back home when the coronavirus scare was at its peak.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment on the "alleged conversations", but it did not explicitly refute the claim about Case. "Deeply disappointing that a respected author wrote this without verifying its veracity," said a friend of Case. Ever since hacked messages from Matt Hancock revealed him ridiculing Johnson and mocking holidaymakers forced to part ways during Covid, Case has come under intense scrutiny. Since Case was seen at several of the rule-breaking rallies, Tory MPs have condemned him and expressed surprise that he was able to escape punishment during the Partygate controversy. Boris Johnson gave evidence to the privileges committee, and he will consider its recommendations when they come forward, according to a representative for him.

