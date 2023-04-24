Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks past convoy at Kerala Roadshow days after threatening letter





Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a roadshow in Kochi. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, held a mega roadshow in Kochi tonight that was markedly different from his other roadshows. Prime Minister Modi got out of his car and started the tour on foot, just days after a letter threatening him with a suicide bombing alerted Kerala police and central agencies. Dressed in traditional Kerala attire – a kasavu mundu, shawl and kurta – the prime minister was seen greeting people on both sides of the road and atop buildings along the road. The nearly two kilometer route was under heavy security with thousands of police deployed to ensure PM Modi’s safety. The Malayalam letter, believed to have been written by a Kochi resident, was received at the office of BJP state chairman K Surendran, who in turn handed it over to the police earlier this month. News of the letter came out on Saturday after an intelligence report was released by some media outlets. Shortly after, Mr. Surendran said he delivered the letter a week ago to the state police chief. Mr Surendran alleged the police ‘leaked intelligence report’ was a serious mistake and should be investigated. The 49-page report gave details of the names of serving officials, their roles, the prime minister’s detailed schedule chart among others. Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan also criticized the alleged leak and said it was a serious matter. “The Chief Minister is expected to explain how a report on the Prime Minister’s security details was leaked and went viral on WhatsApp. This means the state’s Home Office is in shambles,” he said. he alleged. Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow is also seen as a show of strength in the southern state where the BJP presence is zero. The party is watching Kerala closely to make inroads ahead of the 2024 general election. The Prime Minister has a busy schedule in Kerala where he will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore. Tomorrow it will launch Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, a one-of-a-kind project that would connect 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/kerala-news/prime-minister-narendra-modi-walks-ahead-of-convoy-in-kerala-roadshow-days-after-threat-letter-3975493 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos