The Chinese Communist Party’s Select Committee: US Representatives Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi lead committee members in a war game about the CCP’s invasion of Taiwan

WASHINGTON DC Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) of the Communist Party of China Select Committee have joined forces to counter a hypothetical 2027 Communist Party of China invasion of Taiwan. After an assault sharp CCP push across the Taiwan Strait and blatant provocations by the CCP to use force against the island, committee members engaged in the tabletop exercise to craft a bipartisan response to a supposed invasion – militarily, economically, And diplomatically.

Why a wargame:

“The purpose of these war games is to deter war. We want to identify our weaknesses and determine what we can do in this Congress to strengthen deterrence, ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and say to Xi Jinping, today is not the day. – President Gallagher

“I think the purpose of [this wargame] is to ensure that it does not become reality.

We can’t have a situation where we’re facing what we’re going to face tonight.

And the only way to do that is to deter aggression and prevent conflict from arising.

– Ranking Member Krishmoorthi

Click on HERE for President Gallagher’s opening remarks as prepared for delivery.

President Gallagher praised the multi-faceted nature of the exercise – which helped members understand the potentially devastating economic impacts of a CCP invasion in Taiwan and deploy financial and economic governance against the CCP. Gallagher credited his minority counterparts.

On bipartisan brainstorming:

The game was led by a member of Biden’s transition team, and we had a huge enthusiastic input from the minority. I think everyone was focused on how we prevent war. I was surprised how much time we spent talking about the economic and financial components of this one, which is good and credit goes to the ranking member and the Democrat members who had the foresight to add a component economical to play.” – President Gallagher

On the economic impact:

“Even if Xi’s intrusion into Taiwan does not become kinetic and remains confined to a blockade scenario, there are still trillions of dollars in losses and real suffering for the global economy. There is no free scenario unless you convince Xi Jinping that he cannot achieve his goal and therefore deter the crisis in the first place. – President Gallagher

While the exercise served as a useful tool for members to understand the CCP’s revisionist desire to upset peace and stability in the Straits, President Gallagher expressed concern about some members of the American business community who operate with mistaken assumptions about the CCP’s motives.

“I recently had a conversation with one of the executives of a major financial services company. He looked me in the eye and told me that the probability of a cross-strait invasion – the probability of Xi Jinping launching an invasion – is close to zero. I found myself shocked by this because at least on the Armed Services Committee of the Intel Committee, we are increasingly concerned about the prospects of a cross-strait invasion. And for someone who says that – I think he’s not just geopolitically naive, but bordering on fiduciary irresponsibility – President Gallagher

Following the exercise, select committee members Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and Rob Wittman (R-VA) shared their thoughts on the CCP threat to Taiwan – alongside President Gallagher.

“The American people should know that China regularly talks about ‘unification’. They say that if “unification” is not achieved diplomatically, essentially through surrender, they are ready to take the island. We want to live in a world where bullies don’t take what they want. » – Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

The threat from the CCP is real and the threat comes from all levels: it’s economic, it’s strategic, it’s even an attack on the social fabric of our nation. They are serious in their efforts. – Representative Rob Wittman (R-VA)

After studying the staggering costs of the CCP’s aggression for two hours, the members gave advice to the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party to avoid devastation.

“We’re not looking for war…but America is going to make sure we’re in a good position to be able to deter their aggression and if they continue to be aggressors regardless, we’re going to be ready to defend our allies.” –Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

“Do not underestimate the resolve of the United States…do not underestimate our ability to join with partners around the world to economically isolate China if they choose this path of aggressive behavior.– Representative Rob Wittman (R-VA)

Next, President Gallagher reflected on the usefulness of the exercise and the impact it should have when the bipartisan select committee implements the official policy recommendations:

We are well within the window of maximum danger for a Chinese Communist Party invasion of Taiwan, and yesterday’s war game underscored the need to take action to deter CCP aggression and arm Taiwan to the teeth. before the onset of any crisis. The United States must deliver on its promises and eliminate the $19 billion arms backlog in Taiwan, conduct enhanced joint military training, and strengthen our military posture throughout the region. The war game also demonstrated the disastrous economic consequences that would result from the CCP’s aggression. Deterring war is the only path to peace and stability, and it is incumbent on elected officials to take decisive action to do so before it is too late.–President Gallagher