Environmental commitment evaluated not in line with field conditions

The commitment to the environment was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during the opening of the Hannover Messe 2023, at the Hannover Congress Centrum, Hannover, Germany, on Sunday (4/16/2023). In his speech, President Joko Widodo said that the real action of the government, among others, was evident from the significant and lowest deforestation rate in the last 20 years, forest fires decreased by 88%, rehabilitation of 600,000 hectares of mangrove forests by 2024, and the construction of 30,000 hectares of green industrial zones.

JAKARTA, KOMPAS A number of non-governmental organizations believe that the Indonesian government’s commitment to maintaining environmental sustainability is not consistent with conditions on the ground. By opening up investment opportunities without paying attention to pro-environment policies, they doubt that Indonesia can achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

President Joko Widodo speaks at the opening of the Hannover Messe 2023 at the Hannover Congres Centrum, Hannover, Germany, Sunday (4/16/2023).

The speech was also in the public spotlight as President Joko Widodo said that in 2023, 23% of the energy in Indonesia will come from new and renewable energy (EBT) and that in 2025 all coal-fired power plants will be closed. Moreover, the Palace immediately clarified it, namely that in 2025, 23% of the energy will come from EBT, and in 2050, all coal-fired power plants will be closed.

What the president said could be considered “far from the fire”.

Two days later, Pantau Gambut, a non-governmental organization, found five hot spots in the very deep peat area of ​​Medang Kampai, Dumai city, Riau province. This location is just one of the high-risk areas included in Pantau Gambut’s analysis through the assessment Forest and Ground Fire Vulnerability (Karhutla) 2023.

PEAT MONITORING DOCUMENTATION Map of vulnerability to forest and land fires in the Indonesian Peat Hydrological Unit region in 2023

Pantau Gambut activist Wahyu Perdana on Monday (24/4/2023) felt that the data submitted by the government only supports the statement. This is demonstrated, among other things, by the non-inclusion of climate cycle variables in Indonesia when mentioning the karhutla area. According to Wahyu, the data submitted by the president was not objective as he did not review data from 2015 and 2019 when the biggest forest and land fires occurred.

Based on a study using datasets for 2015 and 2019, Pantau Gambut found that at least 16.4 million hectares of peat hydrological unit (KHG) areas are vulnerable to fire. An area of ​​3.8 million hectares of the zone is included in high vulnerability (high risk) while 12.6 million hectares are classified as moderately vulnerable (medium risk).

Considered in proportion, South Papua is the province with the most vulnerable KHG, namely 97 percent of the total 1,421 hectares of the KHG area from the Ifuleki Bian River to the Dalik River are at a high level of vulnerability. Then, viewed from the zone side, Central Kalimantan is the largest vulnerable province with a total area of ​​over 1.13 million hectares spread over 13 KHG.

Keep in mind, Wahyu said, Indonesian peatlands store at least 57 gigatonnes of carbon, or about 30% of the world’s carbon. If peatlands are drained or converted, peatlands have the potential to contribute 63% of total global carbon emissions.

There’s an El Nino variable that tends to run out right now, Wahyu said. The El Nino phenomenon which has the potential to occur this year may increase the potential for forest and ground fires.

PEAT MONITORING DOCUMENTATION Data on peat hydrologic units with largest high-risk area

In addition, Pantau Gambut also noted that there were 857 oil palm plantations covering 3.4 million hectares actively operating in forest areas without legal forest permits. Commitment demands submitted by the government in every forum, domestic and international, should be directly proportional to the policies and strategic measures taken by the president, Wahyu said.

Separately, Indonesian National Environment Forum (Walhi) Forests and Gardens Campaign Manager Uli Arta Siagian questioned the government’s efforts to implement net zero carbon emissions (net zero emissions). He said the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions was not accompanied by pro-environment policies.

Uli gave an example of nickel mining as a raw material for making electric vehicle batteries. “About 80% of the location (mine) is in a forest area, so it’s contradictory,” he said.

Walhi also noted that up to 48% of the mangrove area was allocated for mining. It also contradicts efforts to rehabilitate 600,000 hectares of mangrove forests that can be achieved by 2024.

Deforestation is moving

Based on KLHK data through 2020, the deforestation rate is still over 100,000 hectares. Syahrul Fitra, forest campaign manager for Greenpeace Indonesia, said the figure cannot be considered a decrease from the previous year.

According to Syahrul, the location of deforestation continues to shift to areas with large areas of natural forest remaining. While areas that have long since lost their natural forests, the rate of deforestation has certainly dropped significantly.

Currently, the government still plans to deforest about 300,000 hectares per year. This deforestation will occur in areas, such as Papua, which has the largest area of ​​natural forest remaining in Indonesia. There are approximately 600,000 hectares of natural forest in the concession area which can be converted at any time and currently it is slowly being converted,” he said.

He also criticized the existence of the Job Creation Act which does not show the government’s commitment to reducing deforestation.

Then, linked to forest and land fires, Indonesia has been experiencing a moderate La Nina phase or rather humid conditions for the past three years. However, Indonesia is still experiencing forest fires.

2020 when it happened The Moderate Nina forest fires reached 296,942.00 hectares. Then in 2021, there was a forest fire of 358,867.00 hectares. Then, in 2022, there was a fire covering 204,894 hectares, he continued.

This year, Indonesia has the opportunity to experience El Nino or conditions that tend to be dry, which can increase the potential for wildfires.

Government policies on peat ecosystem restoration are minimal. In fact, almost all KHGs are in critical condition. After the 2019 fires, the recovery efforts did not go optimally and the channels in the bogs remained, so the recovery of KHG did not go as it should,” Syahrul said.