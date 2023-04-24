Imran Khan’s PTI launches election campaign in Punjab province





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has kicked off the election campaign despite the uncertainty surrounding the Punjab elections, which is sending nearly 150 deputies to the National Assembly

Khan has called for snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, which were previously ruled by his PTI party (Picture: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said it was kicking off its election campaign in Punjab on Monday (24), despite uncertainty surrounding the polling date in the crucial province.

Asad Umar, the general secretary of PTI, tweeted that the party is fully ready to start its official election campaign, even though the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition of political parties, led by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), is not ready yet.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the elections in Punjab, which sends nearly 150 legislators to the National Assembly and is the most populous province, the PTI has announced the launch of its election campaign.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is waiting for funds from the federal government to organize the elections, but the cash-strapped state government has refused to authorize the necessary funds to cover the expenses.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defense informed the ECP that the Pakistani army will not be available to provide security for the elections.

This situation has led to a standoff between parliament and the judiciary over the holding of elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the federal government, ordering the release of Rs 21 billion in funds for the ECP by April 10, as well as the establishment of security for the elections.

However, the government refused to release funds for the elections, as Parliament rejected the proposal. In response, the Ministry of Defense filed a petition with the Supreme Court, urging it to withdraw the order to hold polls on May 14.

The case is currently pending before the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said during the proceedings that the three-member bench would not withdraw its order to hold polls on May 14.

Former Prime Minister Khan has called for early elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were previously ruled by his party, the PTI.

Moreover, in an attempt to coerce the ruling PDM coalition in Islamabad to hold snap general elections in the country, the PTI dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on January 14 and 18, respectively.

According to media reports, Khan, the chairman of the PTI, personally interviewed all potential candidates for the party to ensure merit was respected in the allocation of party tickets, and the party recently finalized a list of 297 candidates.

However, the allocation of tickets by the PTI caused internal strife within the party, as several high-level leaders were left out.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Khan planned to add party deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar to the review panel to address objections.

The current term of the National Assembly will end in August this year and, according to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house.

Therefore, the election must take place in mid-October. The last general elections in Pakistan were held in July 2018.

(With PTI entries)

