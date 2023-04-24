Dominic Raabs’ departure doesn’t end Sunaks’ slease problems

Jill Rutter reflects on Dominic Raab’s resignation after the publication of the Tolley Report which upheld two bullying complaints against the former Justice Secretary suggesting Sunak missed an opportunity to show that standards matter to him.

Ever since Alastair Campbell took over government communications, No 10 has attempted to control the media agenda with themed weeks laid out on their infamous grid. Rishi Sunak may have hoped that last week would be an education week to follow up on a crime week. Instead, it turned into a sordid week.

First, his speech on math education was overshadowed when he was revealed to be the subject of a parliamentary commissioner for standards investigation. The prime minister had failed to tell MPs about his wife’s investment in a childcare business which is set to benefit from a budget measure to encourage childminders to register with agencies. This, in turn, may have prompted the long-awaited publication of the Register of Ministerial Interests, in which this interest was noted.

Secondly, Downing Street awaits the verdict of the investigation at the instigation of the Commissioner for Public Appointments during the appointment of Richard Sharp as Chairman of the BBC. This appointment was of course made when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister. And Sharps’ problems arose because he did not disclose to the DCMS select committee or the nominating committee his role in helping Mr Johnson out of his financial difficulties at the time.

However, Sharp is a former adviser to Sunak and his ex-boss at Goldman Sachs. There is already reports that the findings will make unwelcome reading for Sharp and may well force him to bow to the inevitable and resign, with his sole defense that he took advice from the Cabinet Secretary.

This BBC nomination was already mired in controversy after Johnsons No.10 tried twice to try and fix it first by Report, even before the competition started, that they wanted to see Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore in the role, then ordering a rerun when former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was deemed unspeakable by the panel. If Sharp resigns, this competition will have to be reignited once again.

Third, there are rumors (to be fair, when aren’t there?) that the allegedly long and undoubtedly questionable resignation honors lists of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are imminent . Both are likely to highlight the problems with the use and abuse of the honors system to reward buddies and, in Trusss’ case, to reward spectacular failure.

Although the precedent is for prime ministers to pass on the choices of their predecessors, whenever these lists see the light of day, Sunak will be criticized for not vetoing the gongs handed over by his disgraced predecessors.

Finally, the months-long investigation into complaints about Dominic Raab’s bullying behavior has finally been completed. Boris Johnson notoriously set the tone for his administration and in the process lost its first ethics counselor refusing to act when allegations of intimidation against the then Home Secretary were confirmed. Rishi Sunak has made it clear that he wants his administration to be very different from Johnsons. Therefore, his handling of the report was a test of his claim to be different.

The investigation was conducted by a KC because at the time Sunak still needed to secure the services of an ethics counselor after Johnson had lost a second in the summer of 2022.

The Tolley report landed on Sunak’s desk Thursday morning. There was then a hiatus which ended when Raab published his own intemperate declaration of resignation. While agreeing that he had to fulfill his commitment to leave if any of the complaints were upheld, two were made clear that he disagreed with the findings. There was little sense of contrition in the statement. Instead, he argued that two adverse findings are wrong and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.

He went on to elucidate the implications of the implicit norm for ministerial mistreatment of public servants: By setting the threshold for intimidation so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. This will encourage false complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government and ultimately the British people.

It is clear that Raab still does not accept that what he sees as the reasonable actions of a minister demanding high standards from public servants could be interpreted by others as creating an intimidating work environment. .

Curiously, Tolley noted that his last two permanent secretaries warned Raab about his behavior (but did not call it bullying) about discussions Raab did not recall. Tolley supported the officials’ account.

Raab then expanded on his letter with an angry article in the Daily Telegraph claiming to be the victim of a syndicated cabal of officials seeking to catch him. He warned: This precedent sets the playbook for a small number of public servants to target ministers, who negotiate vigorously on behalf of the country, pursue bold reforms and persist in holding public servants to account.

It has won him supporters among his political allies, but marks a further downward spiral in already strained relations between ministers and officials.

Sadly, after persuading his staunch supporter to leave, Rishi Sunaks’ response to Dominic Raab praised him wholeheartedly, while agreeing there were flaws in the process that needed to be addressed. What he notably failed to do was consider Raab’s point about a chilling effect or even use the Tolley report to establish some sort of marker for the future standards of behavior he will expect from his ministerial team.

He may have felt that was enough to get Raab gone (and protestations of continued loyalty). But his naïve response left a void in which Raabs claims to have fallen victim to a group of militant public servants flourished among his supporters.

Sunak had the opportunity to take a stand against this, to defend the process he put in place and its results and to give some substance to his integrity program. By not taking it, he undermines his claims to lead a very different kind of government.

By Jill Rutter, Senior Researcher, UK in a Changing Europe.