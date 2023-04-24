Opened by President Joko Widodo, BPSDMI set to explore Industry 4.0 human resource provision







HARIANTERBIT.com – So far, Hannover Messe 2023 can be used to showcase the strength of domestic industrial technology and encourage the connectivity of Indonesian industry with the global supply chain network. Thus, Indonesia is not only seen as a country that has the potential of power in the global market, but also has importance and a significant role in contributing to supporting the development of industrial technology and its followers, including the provision of Industry 4.0 human resources. Also Read: Widow Megawati, Bima TikToker Flooded With Criticism From PDIP Politicians “The cooperation potential that can be realized at Hannover Messe this time is very important to support the process of technological transformation 4.0, especially priority industries with the presence of the Indonesia Center for Digital Industry 4.0 (PIDI 4.0)”, said the head of the ministry. from Industry Human Resource Development Agency (BPSDMI), Masrokhan, Monday (24/4/2023). Masrokhan said, developing industrial human resources related to Industry 4.0 by implementing capacity building programs; Supply of models/showcases of lines of machinery and multimedia equipment with a maximum value of €700,000 to be placed in the exhibition center area of ​​PIDI 4.0 and its technology transfer programme; Use of lines of models of machines and multimedia equipment. Also Read: AP BRIN Researcher Hasanuddin Threatens to Kill Muhammadiyah Members, Netizens: Arson and Imprisonment! “Develop education, training and training programs as well as the organization of capacity building programs, including visits and exchanges of subjects, experts, learning modules, programs, technology and/or technical staff,” he added. On this occasion, after being officially inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, BPSDMI and Petrokimia Gresik reached an agreement to monitor the implementation of the digital learning system to support the industrial HR development program in the petrochemical sector . Also Read: Eid Al-Fitr Prayer at Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Women Mixed with Men Drive Jagad Maya Crazy Nuril Huda, Senior Vice President of SDM Petrokimia Gresik, said that the development of the digital learning system which was built in-house has increased the level of efficiency in developing the skills of employees and non-employees within by Petrokimia Gresik. “With this system, it is hoped that it can reduce administration time and accelerate mastery of learning materials at Gresik Petrochemical,” Nuril explained. Also Read: Prabowo May Slip in 2024 Presidential Election, Kemhan Project Subject to Corruption Allegations, KPK Highlights OPV Vessel Project Nuril pointed out that the collaboration with BPSDMI that has been carried out so far can be strengthened by the existence of a system that will provide wider opportunities for graduates and students of the teaching units of the Ministry of Industry, which are mainly based on chemistry, to be able to use this system for learning and capacity building. ***

