Hillary Clinton: Republican stance on debt ceiling plays into Putin’s and Xi’s hands





Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says in a new op-ed that the Republicans’ stance on the debt ceiling “plays into the hands of” Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Today, the competition between democracies and autocracies has intensified. And by undermining America’s credibility and the pre-eminence of the dollar, the fight for the debt ceiling is playing into the hands of China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin,” Clinton said in a statement. a guest essaypublished Monday in the New York Times. President Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “cited the threat of Chinese competition as justification” for pushing for spending cuts in the fight against the debt limit, Clinton said. “The speaker is correct that this debate has significant national security implications – but not in the way he says.” Jury selection begins after 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack, Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways

As the world looks to the United States for leadership, the former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate said, “Congress’s tightrope policy on the debt ceiling sends the opposite message to our allies and adversaries: that America is divided, distracted and cannot be counted on.” Republicans insisted on spending cuts and concessions from Democrats in return for cooperation on dealing with the debt ceiling. Last week, House GOP lawmakers unveiled a 320-page proposal to raise the debt ceiling, an attempt by President Biden at the negotiating table. A vote is expected this week. Clinton in her op-ed accused Republicans of hypocrisy, pointing out that GOP lawmakers voted to raise the debt ceiling “with little drama when another Republican is in the White House,” but “armed” the debt ceiling under Democratic leadership.

