The real reason Trump could win the nomination





For nearly seven years, Donald Trump has dwelt on a plan so beyond political norms that it is almost impossible to analyze it through traditional frames of reference. But if we can put aside the sheer otherworldliness of his conduct, John Kelly, his former chief of staff, called him the most flawed individual I have ever met, there is one aspect of Trump’s candidacy which would be telling on its own. Trump is the first ex-president in over 130 years to seek revenge against his victorious rival.

There are many nations where fighters clash again and again. In France, Emmanuel Macron and Marine LePen were electoral opponents last year, five years after they first met, with similar results; such rematches are commonplace in parliamentary systems. But here?

Populist great William Jennings Bryan faced President William McKinley in 1896 and 1900 and lost both times; the next rematch was Dwight Eisenhower vs. Adlai Stevenson; Ike was victorious in 1952 and 1956. Ever since Grover Cleveland took over the White House from Benjamin Harrison in 1892, a defeated president has not sought to oust the president who ousted him. (When Theodore Roosevelt ran against William Howard Taft in 1912, it was an intra-party battle between former allies. In 1940, Herbert Hoover attempted to mount a comeback against FDR which met with less than enthusiastic among Republicans and he did not win the nomination). The prospect of an ex-president actively campaigning for the White House is something no one alive today has ever seen.

What makes this even more unprecedented is how Republicans view the 45th president. In modern times, before the 2020 election, all but one defeated incumbent (Gerald Ford) have lost the White House decisively. Taft in 1912 finished third behind Woodrow Wilson and Teddy Roosevelt, winning a grand total of eight electoral votes. Hoover in 1932 won only six states, losing by 18 points in the popular vote. Jimmy Carter lost the electoral vote 489-89, winning just six states. With these results, the defeated presidents would have had to face a steep climb trying to convince their party to give them another chance. They were, as Trump might say, losers.

The Trumps alongside the Republicans are very different. Sure, Trump lost the 2020 popular vote by seven million votes, but Republicans can look at the wafer-thin margins in the (also decisive) Electoral College tally; a change of 44,000 votes in three states, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona, would have meant a 269-269 tie, sending the election back to the House of Representatives, where a majority of delegations would likely have given Trump the presidency .

This is only part of the picture; by a nearly two-to-one margin, Republicans believe the election was stolen and that Trump is in fact the rightful president. Even though his approval rating falls below 30 percent among all voters, his approval rating among Republicans remains at or near 80 percent.

In a sense, then, the Republican base sees Trump less as a presidential candidate than as the real president, deprived of office by fraud. This is despite the obvious lack of evidence of fraud in the election, a fact that even many Fox commentators privately acknowledged despite what they told their viewers, as the trial of the Dominion.

Moreover, history shows that political parties simply do not abandon their presidents, even when their prospects of victory are slim. The last time the country’s chief executive was denied renomination was Chester Arthur in 1884 (Ronald Reagan nearly overthrew Ford in 1976; Ford, like Arthur, was an unelected president). Given the Trump-era Bizarro World quality, it seems almost fitting for Republicans to stand behind their president, whom they see as the candidate who really won last time around.

That said, is it really necessary to note that this isn’t a prediction for who will win the GOP nomination? It’s entirely possible that one or two or three indictments on more serious issues than silencing money from a porn star could change Republicans’ minds. So might a widespread campaign among GOP officials that a Trump nomination would doom the party to defeat in November (although that would require Trump’s haters to have the courage to mention his name when they plead this case).

For now, however, many Republicans seem to view Donald Trump not just as their voice or their champion, but also as their president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/04/24/donald-trump-republican-frontrunner-2024-00093458 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos