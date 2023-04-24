What the arrest of a French publisher in the UK means for public intellectuals around the world

To subscribe to The nation Subscribe now for as low as $2 per month!

Ia waveEn route to the London Book Fair, the UK’s long-running annual book publishing trade fair, a French publisher had an unusual encounter with UK border officials last week. On April 17, Ernest Moret, head of foreign rights for French left-wing editions La Fabrique and agent for famed science fiction writer Alain Damasio, was sidelined for questioning at Paris Gare du Nord long enough to miss his train to London. He and his colleague Stella Magliani-Belkacem were able to take a train later, arriving at London St. Pancras station with another surprise: British plainclothes police officers awaited their arrival. Once on British soil, authorities arrested Moret, citing Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 over his alleged involvement in past or future French protests over the President’s government’s hugely unpopular pension reforms Emanuel Macron. launched mid-April.

There followed six Kafkaesque hours during which the editor was asked about everything from his opinion on the plan to increase the retirement age in France to his thoughts on Macron and the Covid-19 pandemic. . Neither question appeared to be aimed at a viable threat to British public safety, but was instead entirely based on the political beliefs and democratic activities of the publishers in his home country. According to a joint statement of Éditions la Fabrique and the Anglo-American publisher Verso Books, whose editor-in-chief Sebastian Budgen had invited Moret and Magliani-Belkacem to stay at his London house, Moret was also asked to name the anti-government authors in the catalog of La Fabrique publishing house.

Authorities proceeded to confiscate Moret’s work laptop and personal cell phone, and when he refused to give them his passwords, they used the pretext of obstruction to arrest him, detaining him overnight at a British Transport Police station in north London.

British officers threatened Ernest saying he could never travel again because he would be branded a terrorist, Budgen said The nation. They also boasted that the UK is the only country where authorities can download and store information from private devices.

The Terrorism Act 2000, passed before the September 11 attacks under the government of Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair, is indeed one of the most important anti-terrorism laws in Europe, if not the world. Schedule 7 specifically grants UK customs officers the right to arrest, detain and question anyone at the border to determine if they might be involved in acts of terrorism. The section, which has a Code of practice which was recently reviewed, also allows officers to confiscate property and even upload data to devices under the guise of national security. While law enforcement was found to disproportionately discriminate against people from marginalized ethnicities and religions, especially Muslims, in the aftermath of 9/11, Brazilian politician David Miranda was detained for nine hours at London Heathrow Airport in 2014. Miranda was carrying sensitive data from NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden to his partner, journalist Glenn Greenwald, and just like in the Morets caseSchedule 7 of the 2000 Act was cited. The High Court of Great Britain and Court of Appeal have maintained that the stoppage was lawful due to pressing national security concerns, although he also admits that it was an indirect interference with freedom of the press.

However, Morets’ lawyer, Richard Parry, believes this is the first time the law has been used against a book publisher. parry said The nation that his client refused to consent to the search of his devices on the basis of Article 8 of the European convention of human rightsto which the UK is still a party, despite Brexit. Article 8 enshrines the right to privacy, but Parry thinks British officers may also have breached Article 10 on freedom of speech and a few others.

Parry, who also represents the victims of secret espionage by the British police among other high-profile human rights cases, said that given the cops’ line of questioning, he and his French colleagues believe it is highly likely that British officers were acting at the behest of authorities French. A number of country border agents retain extraordinary powers to detain and question people arriving in countries like the United States and Australiaand can also confiscate and download documents onto devices without a warrant despite US privacy advocates arguing that this violates the fourth amendment. What is unique and furthermore troubling about the La Fabrique publishers case is that it appears, as Parry suggests, that the British authorities acted not in their own national interest, however unjustifiably, but in that of another country.

News of the publishers’ arrest spread quickly to the London Book Fair, where Moret had more than 40 appointments scheduled, including with Haymarket Books Roisin Davis, who said The nation she and her colleagues were shocked by the incident. Davis, rights director for American independent publishers and member of the editorial board, added that the incident raises a number of chilling questions about the British and French governments’ attempts to suppress public dissent. The arrest comes at a time when the Macrons and Rishi Sunaks governments have brutally cracked down on the right to protest, targeting social and environmental activists with a series of draconian laws and a violent police crackdown.

Last Tuesday, as Moret’s term of detention approached 24 hours, protesters gathered outside the British Embassy in Paris and the French Institute in London to demand his immediate release. Although he was never charged and was eventually released hours later on bail, officers kept his devices. The publisher returned home early on Wednesday, but was ordered to return on May 16 by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

Media coverage in the UK and Franceas well as other national outlets such as Spains The jump, Brazils Opera MundiAnd Al Jazeera Englishhas been extensive and widely critical of the arrest, regardless of ideological leanings. While Moret was still detained last Tuesday, a dozen French deputies in the European Parliament wrote a letter to British Home Secretary Suella Braverman condemning the outrageous and unjustifiable arrest, adding that questions about Moret’s activism in France appear to clearly indicate complicity between French and British authorities. Organizations such as international pen And The League of Professional Writers (League of Professional Authors) and an organizer from the Syndicat National des Journalistes strongly condemned this appalling excess. Orenda Books Karen Sullivan went so far as to say that after the incident there is no doubt that international publishers and authors will think twice before visiting the UK.

But the incident has profound implications beyond the world of publishing, says a jurist Dermot Feenan. Raised in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Feenan is painfully aware of the myriad ways in which counter-terrorism cadres can be used against activists, public intellectuals, artists and other civilians. After all he said The nation, the UK Act 2000 draws inspiration from Northern Ireland’s anti-terrorism laws. And yet, as the impact of Britain’s latest attack on civil liberties and left-wing thinkers emerges, it seems incredible that just two centuries ago this nation gave sanctuary to the likes of Marx. and Engels.