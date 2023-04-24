Connect with us

What the arrest of a French publisher in the UK means for public intellectuals around the world

Ia waveEn route to the London Book Fair, the UK’s long-running annual book publishing trade fair, a French publisher had an unusual encounter with UK border officials last week. On April 17, Ernest Moret, head of foreign rights for French left-wing editions La Fabrique and agent for famed science fiction writer Alain Damasio, was sidelined for questioning at Paris Gare du Nord long enough to miss his train to London. He and his colleague Stella Magliani-Belkacem were able to take a train later, arriving at London St. Pancras station with another surprise: British plainclothes police officers awaited their arrival. Once on British soil, authorities arrested Moret, citing Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 over his alleged involvement in past or future French protests over the President’s government’s hugely unpopular pension reforms Emanuel Macron. launched mid-April.

There followed six Kafkaesque hours during which the editor was asked about everything from his opinion on the plan to increase the retirement age in France to his thoughts on Macron and the Covid-19 pandemic. . Neither question appeared to be aimed at a viable threat to British public safety, but was instead entirely based on the political beliefs and democratic activities of the publishers in his home country. According to a joint statement of Éditions la Fabrique and the Anglo-American publisher Verso Books, whose editor-in-chief Sebastian Budgen had invited Moret and Magliani-Belkacem to stay at his London house, Moret was also asked to name the anti-government authors in the catalog of La Fabrique publishing house.

Authorities proceeded to confiscate Moret’s work laptop and personal cell phone, and when he refused to give them his passwords, they used the pretext of obstruction to arrest him, detaining him overnight at a British Transport Police station in north London.

British officers threatened Ernest saying he could never travel again because he would be branded a terrorist, Budgen said The nation. They also boasted that the UK is the only country where authorities can download and store information from private devices.

The Terrorism Act 2000, passed before the September 11 attacks under the government of Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair, is indeed one of the most important anti-terrorism laws in Europe, if not the world. Schedule 7 specifically grants UK customs officers the right to arrest, detain and question anyone at the border to determine if they might be involved in acts of terrorism. The section, which has a Code of practice which was recently reviewed, also allows officers to confiscate property and even upload data to devices under the guise of national security. While law enforcement was found to disproportionately discriminate against people from marginalized ethnicities and religions, especially Muslims, in the aftermath of 9/11, Brazilian politician David Miranda was detained for nine hours at London Heathrow Airport in 2014. Miranda was carrying sensitive data from NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden to his partner, journalist Glenn Greenwald, and just like in the Morets caseSchedule 7 of the 2000 Act was cited. The High Court of Great Britain and Court of Appeal have maintained that the stoppage was lawful due to pressing national security concerns, although he also admits that it was an indirect interference with freedom of the press.

