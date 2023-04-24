Widodo examines Loh Buaya’s preparation for ASEAN summit: BPOLBF





Moreover, Labuan Bajo is a (tourist) destination strongly linked to conservation and biodiversity. Labuan Bajo, NTT (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) visit to Loh Buaya on Monday was aimed at ensuring the preparation of the tourist area ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, the Labuan Bajo Flores Tourism Authority said. (BPOLBF). “The President himself has ensured the preparation of each (tourist) destination, so it will be ready to be visited during the Eid al-Fitr holidays and the ASEAN summit,” the President said on Monday. Director of BPOLBF, Shana Fatina. The summit is scheduled to be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province from May 9-11, 2023. Meanwhile, the government has fixed the joint holiday period for 1444 Hijri Eid Al-Fitr from April 19 to April 25. The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that the Islamic holy day would be observed in Indonesia on April 22 this year. According to the President-Director of BPOLBF, the Loh Buaya area, which has been revitalized over the past two years, reflects the government’s commitment to prepare quality conservation tourism in Komodo National Park. “(Conservation tourism is) tourism that not only shows natural beauty, but is also full of education and knowledge. In addition, Labuan Bajo is a (tourist) destination with strong links to conservation and biodiversity,” she said. During the 42nd ASEAN Summit, delegates will be invited for a tour of the destination, Fatina said. Some of the 700 delegates attending the summit are expected to visit the tourist area, she said. “Including the media teams, whose number reaches 300 pax,” she added. She said that BPOLBF has prepared 10 airport assistance desks as well as delegates’ hotels to promote organized trips to various destinations in Labuan Bajo throughout the summit. “So although if they don’t have time to visit (to Labuan Bajo) now (during the summit), they can still have enough information to come back and bring their families to travel (in the future) “, she added. The president and his family boarded the Ayana Lako Di’a Pinissi – a traditional Indonesian sailing ship from South Sulawesi – at Labuan Bajo Port Monday at 10:25 a.m. Central Indonesia Standard Time (WITA) to sail to Loh Buaya, Komodo National Park. They returned to Labuan Bajo port at 5:09 p.m. WITA and headed to Meruorah Labuan Bajo hotel to rest. Related News: Jokowi checks if Labuan Bajo is ready to host ASEAN summit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/279633/widodo-reviews-loh-buayas-readiness-for-asean-summit-bpolbf

