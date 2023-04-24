Turkish opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has canceled several upcoming campaign events this weekend after a crowd of supporters of Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked his convoy.

Kilicdaroglu was doing a campaign swing in the town of Andiyaman in southeastern Turkey, an area hard hit in February devastating earthquakes, when a crowd of Justice and Development Party (AKP) supporters gathered outside the party’s district headquarters assaulted his convoy. Kilicdaroglu’s vehicle was riding at the back of the convoy and was undamaged, but he decided to call off the rest of his campaign protests and return to Ankara to avoid a bloody conflict that may cloud the election.

Footage of the armed and kicking attack by those waiting in the AKP Kahtale tequilat building against the Kldarol convoy vehicles in Kahta. one of them Come, come! said. pic.twitter.com/RwI4O84LqN — Altan Sancar (@altansancarr) April 21, 2023

According to the turkeys Ripe press service, Kilicdaroglu and his entourage got into trouble with Erdogans party members twice on Friday before the assault on his convoy convinced leaving town:

Kldarolu was first verbally abused by a man who said the CHP leader did not know Islamic prayers. After this attack, Kldarolu visited the grave of Sahabe Safvan Bin Muattal. During his visit, a mob emerged from the tomb and verbally and physically attacked CHP members and police officers. During the verbal attack, the crowd was heard saying, don’t come here.

Kilicdaroglu is a seculara mild-mannered career civil servant who wants to smash the authoritarian and heavily Islamist government created by Erdogan and return to the ways of legendary Turkish reformer Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Erdogan’s most ardent supporters are even more inflamed by Kilicdaroglu membership in the Alevi faith, an offbeat branch of Islam long persecuted in Turkey. Some die-hard Sunnis and Shiites regard the Alevis as a false or heretical branch of Islam.

Kilicdaroglu never hid his faith, but also rarely mentions it. When he posted a tweet last week reminding voters that he is indeed an Alevi, but that he also considers himself a faithful Muslim and not a sinner, international observers praised his courage while supporters of ‘Erdogan accused him of trying to generate sympathy by posing as a victim.

Kilicdaroglu has been attacked several times during his career, including a memorable incident in 2019 when a mob pushed him around, punched him in the face and discussed hanging or burning him alive. He responded by inviting them all to tea.

Several Turkish parties have rallied behind Kilicdaroglu as their best chance to topple the increasingly dictatorial Erdogan. According to Duvar, the annoyance outside the AKP headquarters in Andiyaman began when members of the Kurdish-friendly Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Turkey’s third-largest party and a source of much enthusiasm popular to get rid of Erdogan, but not officially a member of Kilicdaroglus’ six-party alliance to avoid alienating some of its nationalist members who gathered outside and taunted AKP loyalists chanting apples earth and onions, goodbye Erdogan!

The HDP’s taunt referred to Erdogan’s declining poll numbers thanks to runaway inflation, which has made even simple staple foods hard to afford for Turkish families. Erdogan announcement plans last week to buy whatever potatoes and onions remain in stock and distribute them to those in need, instantly giving his critics a slogan that captures Turkey’s declining standard of living.

AKP supporters responded by shouting Allahu Akbar! back to the HDP mob and the confrontation soon turned violent. Leaving the city to avoid a further escalation of the conflict was all the rage for Kilicdaroglu and could be seen as a sign of wisdom or weakness by Turkish voters. THE BBC last week sharp to signs that his serenity is making a favorable impression on Turks who are weary of Erdogan’s confrontational approach.

Monday, the Daily Sabah reported The HDP could actually join the Kilicdaroglus alliance as the seventh party, with three weeks until the elections. HDP leaders have so far tacitly aided Kilicdaroglu’s campaign by not naming their own candidate to run against him, but local party leaders teased last week that they might openly declare their support for Kilicdaroglu , and he might reciprocate by appearing at HDP events.

The pro-Erdogans Daily Sabah was not happy with this development, furious that Kilicdaroglu and his CHP party are collaborating with Kurdish PKK separatists and possibly even committing treason by courting the HDP, which is known to have links with the PKK terrorist group.

The last political polls in Turkey show Erdogan and the AKP in the lead with 32% of the vote, followed by Kilicdaroglu and the CHP with 27.6%. The HDP is in third place with 10.7% support, which would seem more than enough to put Kilicdaroglu on top if HDP voters broke for him.