Borrell urges Xi Jinping and Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine before talking about peace deals





President Xi Jinping of China and President Lula da Silva of Brazil should visit Ukraine and see the war ‘through the eyes of those who have been bombed’ by Russian forces before embarking on new advocacy efforts peace,” said Josep Borrell, the Union’s foreign policy chief. Both China and Brazil have positioned themselves as potential peace brokers in the war, but their ambivalent views have been widely criticized by Western allies as biased, incomplete and Russian-leaning. A document in 12 points proposed by China called for the cessation of hostilities and the protection of nuclear power plants but did not recognize the occupation of Ukrainian territories. The document ostensibly avoids using the terms “war” or “invasion” to describe the circumstances inside the country, speaking instead of “crisis”, and calls for the abandonment of the “cold war mentality” and “non-literal sanctions”. Although poorly received in the West, Beijing’s plan has been welcomed by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who in recent days sparked controversy for implying that the US and EU were fueling the war by continuing to supply arms to Ukraine. Following a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Josep Borrell issued his personal rebuke against the two countries. “I want to remind everyone who is calling for peace now of the horrible situation on the ground. I am calling for peace too,” Borrell said Monday afternoon. “But it must be a just peace and until then we will continue to support the defense of Ukraine,” he continued. “Recently, ideas have been floated by China and also by Brazil. For a credible and honest peace effort, you have to talk to Kyiv and go there to see the aggression through the eyes of those who have been bombed. “ Neither President Xi nor President Lula has visited Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. European leaders encouraged Xi Jinping must at least have a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, but the Chinese leader remains evasive. Xi’s refusal stands in stark contrast to the ties he has cultivated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he called a “dear friend” during a recent visit to Moscow. “You have to be very clear about what’s going on,” Borrell continued. “There is an aggressor who violated the Charter of the United Nations and invaded another country. And there is a victim of this aggression.” Borrell then added that the EU could not accept “this kind of benevolent approach” where both sides appear to be equally blamed for the war. “You can’t equate the aggressor and the aggressor, and that’s why we support Ukraine,” he said. Speaking more specifically about China’s widely debated position, Borrell urged Beijing to apply international rules “fully” and “not selectively”. “Regarding Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has the responsibility to uphold the UN Charter,” he said. . Once again, Borrell said the 27 EU countries needed to reassess the bloc’s unified strategy towards China to take into account all the developments in recent years. The latest EU strategy on China dates back to 2019.

