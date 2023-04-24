Did Imran Khan really dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies on General Bajwa’s advice?





LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said in his latest television interview on Sunday that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was one of many who told him that only the dissolution of the assemblies could lead to new elections in the country. .

The former prime minister said the top leadership of the PML-N said the PTI should dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the party wants fresh elections. He said even General Bajwa told him in a meeting hosted by President Arif Alvi that only the dissolution of the assemblies could pave the way for new elections in Pakistan. As a result, he said, the PTI dissolved assemblies in both provinces.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence in April last year, said General Bajwa was a liar devoid of any ideology and had planned the ousting of the PTI government for at least a year.

The defiant politician said he was told by the then head of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that General Bajwa wanted to replace him with Shehbaz Sharif. He said a leader of a Middle Eastern country also informed him of Bajwa’s plan a year before he carried it out. He said General Bajwa wanted to give corrupt politicians an NRO despite the fact that they had plundered public wealth without mercy.

Responding to a question, the former prime minister said nationwide general elections could be held in July this year if the National Assembly is dissolved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Speaking about the interim governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that both setups have become illegal as their constitutional terms have expired.

Announcing his support for the Supreme Court, he said the ruling coalition would try to outrage the judiciary in order to avoid an election.

Meanwhile, the PTI Twitter account claimed that the media misrepresented Imran Khan’s statement, stating that General Bajwa retired in November 2022 while the assemblies were dissolved in January 2023.

“The Lifafas are once again deceiving people! The President of the PTI referred to all past statements of the PDM regarding the dissolution of the assemblies. Absolutely not what is portrayed by some media,” he said as he shared an excerpt from the former prime minister’s interview.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: the lifafas are once again deceiving the people! The President of the PTI referred to all past statements of the PDM regarding the dissolution of the assemblies. Absolutely not what is portrayed by some media: pic.twitter.com/3nk3Dl2mP3

— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 23, 2023

“IK said in a meeting with General Bajwa in the presidency (before his retirement) told him to dissolve the Punjab Assembly if the PTI wants elections. He suggested this out of personal interest and acquired for sow uncertainty and chaos to get an extension,” the PTI statement read.

