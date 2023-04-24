Donald Trump’s Army: Prosecutors dismiss seditious conspiracy case against Proud Boys leaders





U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and Criminal Division Chief John Crabb, among other senior DOJ officials, were present for closing arguments, underscoring the importance of the case to the government.

A jury that has heard the case for nearly four months is expected to begin deliberations on Tuesday, after each of the five defendants also presents a closing plea.

Mulroe urged jurors to convict former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and four associates Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola of seditious conspiracy, a plan to forcibly prevent the transfer of power from Trump to Joe Biden, as well as a host of other federal crimes.

Tarrio, prosecutors say, sparked the plot on Dec. 19, 2020, hours after Trump urged his supporters to descend on DC for a wild protest over the election results. Tarrio feared the group that had already mobilized to take part in two pro-Trump marches in Washington in the previous two months had been unruly, leading to violent street clashes that injured some of their members.

So he formed a new chapter of the Proud Boys which he dubbed the Ministry of Self-Defense, with only hand-picked members the leaders could trust to follow orders. Prosecutors say this group, which grew to several hundred members nationwide, became the fighting force that was the backbone of the Proud Boys’ presence on January 6. Tarrio’s decision belies the defense’s claim, Mulroe argued, that the Proud Boys were no glorified men’s club, where members pushed each other and used heated language, but did little more than drink. and talk.

You want to call this a drinking club? You want to call this a men’s fraternal organization? Let’s call it that, said Mulroe. The Ministry of Self-Defense was a violent gang that came together to use force against their enemies.

At the heart of the case is the group’s symbiotic relationship with Trump. Prosecutors showed how Trump’s September 2020 debate stage call for the Proud Boys to step back and stand ready became a catchphrase for the group and fueled recruiting efforts in the months leading up to the January 6. 6, the Proud Boys saw it as a call to arms that they were prepared to answer.

They clearly thought their club was so much better off with Donald Trump in the White House, Mulroe said.

Much of the government’s closing argument re-enacted the Proud Boys’ raid on the Capitol on January 6. Just two days earlier, Tarrio had been arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter flag during December’s pro-Trump rally in Washington, an arrest he saw coming because of a longtime relationship with a lieutenant in Washington. dc font. So on the day of the attack, Nordean assembled hundreds of Proud Boys at the Washington Monument early in the morning.

Rather than attend Trump’s long-planned speech nearby, Nordean marched the group to the Capitol, arriving just before 1 p.m. while Trump was still speaking. Mulroe pointed out that the arrival of the Proud Boys turned a relatively calm crowd into a rabid crowd. Soon, Biggs briefly huddled with a member of the mob, Ryan Samsel, who moments later charged police lines and caused the first breach in the Capitol grounds.

Marching members of the Proud Boys followed the crowd through the toppled barricades and arrived at a second line of police, where Biggs and Nordean helped the crowd dismantle a black metal fence, Mulroe said. As the crowd gathered at the foot of the Capitol, police began throwing crowd control munitions. Amid the ensuing chaos, Pezzola helped snatch a riot shield from a Capitol Police officer which he quickly took away. After another Proud Boy, Daniel Scott, helped breach the last line of police between the crowd and the Capitol, Pezzola rushed through the opening and reached the base of the building, where he used the shield to smash a window in the Senate wing.

The Capitol building would be breached in more places than you can count, Mulroe said. Pezzola was the first.

The closure of prosecutors was the government’s first attempt to piece together months of complex and often disjointed testimony caused by numerous trial delays and disruptions. Mulroe argued that two of the defendants who testified Rehl and Pezzola lied on the stand as they defended their conduct. And he highlighted newly uncovered evidence that Rehl appeared to unload pepper spray at police as they pushed back the crowd.

Pezzola, Nordena, Biggs and Rehl all entered the Capitol while Tarrio was banned from DC due to his arrest two days earlier and monitored events from a Baltimore hotel. Once inside, they moved with the crowd until reinforcements helped police eject the crowd from the Capitol.

They entered that building like soldiers in a conquered city, Mulroe said, noting that Pezzola took a selfie video while smoking a cigar and that Biggs grabbed items from a Senate convenience store.

It’s a national disgrace, Mulroe said. For them, it was mission accomplished. They had. They had stopped the certification of the election.

