Rashid hails Imran’s timely statement on Babar – International





Rashid Latif is a former Pakistani captain – Facebook/RashidLatif

Former Pakistani wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has hailed Imran Khans legendary statement about Men in Green skipper Babar Azam.

Latif thinks the timing and wording of Khan’s statement about Azam was perfect.

“[Imran] Khan sahab made a very strong statement. There is no match to his cricket acumen in the whole world. He made predictions about many players in the past and most of them came true. One or two errors may occur. But he keeps a close eye on cricket so his statement was timely,” Latif said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Khan praised Azam while pointing out the latter’s impressive hitting ability.

Speaking on a YouTube channel, Khan, who led Pakistan to World Cup victory in 1992, said Azam had the potential to go on and become one of the greatest hitters of all time .

“Our captain [Babar Azam] is an exceptional hitter. I have seen such a quality pasta after a very long time. I analyzed it all the way, because I analyze batter through the lens of bowlers. His technique, talent and temperament are all brilliant. It’s very rare to find those three things in a single hitter, but he has them all. He has the potential to leave everyone behind,” Khan said.

Azam, who leads Pakistan in all game formats, is currently considered one of the best hitters in the world.

The prolific right-hander is ranked number one in ODIs, third in T20Is and fifth in Test cricket among ICC rated batters.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had also said Azam’s best form with bat and as a skipper was still ahead of him.

“I think Babars still has a bit of improvement to come, which is a pretty scary thought with what he’s been able to do, pretty much in all three formats over the last three, four years,” Ponting said.

“I love watching him play. I think there is room for improvement, let’s hope we see that.

I’m sure with a little more experience under his belt like he did with his stick, I’m sure the hell will find the right way to lead and be a very successful captain of Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geosuper.tv/latest/24066-rashid-praises-imrans-timely-statement-on-babar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos