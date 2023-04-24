Jokowi: return peak on April 24 and 25, travelers delay return schedule

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has warned that in the coming days there will be an increase in the return flow after Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah to Jakarta. The government plans return peak will take place on Monday (24/4/2023) today until Tuesday (25/4/2023) tomorrow.

“Data from the Ministry of Transport predicts that at least 203,000 vehicles per day from the east, Trans Java Toll Road and Bandung direction are expected to use the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road,” said- he declared. Jokowi in its press release quoted by Youtube Secretariat of the President, Monday (24/4/2023).

Jokowi said the number of vehicles was very large compared to the normal traffic flow, which is around 53,000 vehicles. For this reason, in order to avoid a build-up at the height of the Eid return flow, Jokowi called on the public to postpone the return schedule of the return home at the same time.

“The government is urging people who do not have urgent needs to avoid the Reverse Flow Peak by postponing or postponing the timetable for returning home after April 26, 2023,” said

He also called on ASN/TNI/Polri and public companies and private employees to postpone the return schedule by adding more days off to avoid Eid overcrowding.

“This provision applies to ASN TNI Polri and public companies or private employees whose technical details may be arranged by the respective agencies or companies, such as additional leave or other forms of leave,” Jokowi said. .

Jokowi also appealed to the travelers stay safe by obeying all the rules and following all instructions from the officers on the ground.

