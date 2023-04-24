Politics
Jokowi: return peak on April 24 and 25, travelers delay return schedule
President Joko Widodo and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo answered journalists’ questions after performing Eid al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Surakarta, Central Java. President Joko Widodo has warned that in the coming days there will be an increase in the return flow after Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah in Jakarta. The government expects peak reverse flow to occur Monday (4/24/2023) today through Tuesday (4/25/2023) tomorrow.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has warned that in the coming days there will be an increase in the return flow after Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah to Jakarta. The government plans return peak will take place on Monday (24/4/2023) today until Tuesday (25/4/2023) tomorrow.
“Data from the Ministry of Transport predicts that at least 203,000 vehicles per day from the east, Trans Java Toll Road and Bandung direction are expected to use the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road,” said- he declared. Jokowi in its press release quoted by Youtube Secretariat of the President, Monday (24/4/2023).
Jokowi said the number of vehicles was very large compared to the normal traffic flow, which is around 53,000 vehicles. For this reason, in order to avoid a build-up at the height of the Eid return flow, Jokowi called on the public to postpone the return schedule of the return home at the same time.
“The government is urging people who do not have urgent needs to avoid the Reverse Flow Peak by postponing or postponing the timetable for returning home after April 26, 2023,” said
He also called on ASN/TNI/Polri and public companies and private employees to postpone the return schedule by adding more days off to avoid Eid overcrowding.
“This provision applies to ASN TNI Polri and public companies or private employees whose technical details may be arranged by the respective agencies or companies, such as additional leave or other forms of leave,” Jokowi said. .
Jokowi also appealed to the travelers stay safe by obeying all the rules and following all instructions from the officers on the ground.
There are many advantages to saving in Islamic banks. Take a look, which Islamic bank are you a client of?
|
Sources
2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rtlj4i349/jokowi-puncak-arus-balik-2425-april-pemudik-tunda-jadwal-kembali
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Previous governments ignored villages as they were not vote banks: PM Modi
- Jokowi: return peak on April 24 and 25, travelers delay return schedule
- Matt Crocker becomes sporting director of US Soccer
- MSO combines music and film at the final concert of the season | News, Sports, Jobs
- Tiger Boys tennis rolls another opponent on steam
- The best and boldest looks at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
- Microsoft agrees to stop bundling Teams and Office
- Prince Edward Island’s last COVID-19 testing clinic closed
- Rashid hails Imran’s timely statement on Babar – International
- What’s behind the sexual assault lawsuit against Donald Trump?
- Donald Trump made ‘offensive impressions’ from Theresa May to Boris Johnson, book says
- CARRIE FISHER TO BE HONORED WITH A POSTHUMOUS STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME ON STAR WARS DAY